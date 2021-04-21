 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Officer will face no charges in Tennessee school shooting

Kimberlee Kruesi
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The police officer who shot and killed a student in a Tennessee high school will not face criminal charges, a district attorney announced Wednesday.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said she determined the shooting of 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. by Knoxville police Officer Jonathon Clabough was “justifiable” under Tennessee’s self-defence law. Allen added that she wouldn’t press any other charges against the three other officers present at the time of the April 12 shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in the East Tennessee city.

“It wasn’t an easy case; it wasn’t clean cut,” Allen told reporters during a lengthy news conference where she released for the first time the various police body camera tapes, surveillance footage, 911 audio and other documents surrounding the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the video, four officers responded to the school after a domestic abuse call from the mother of Thompson’s former girlfriend. The officers went into a bathroom where they believed Thompson was, but Allen’s office said the officers did not know Thompson was carrying a handgun.

The next steps occurred in less than 15 seconds. The video shows the officers locating and then attempting to handcuff Thompson. One officer grabbed Thompson’s right arm, but Thompson’s left arm was in his sweatshirt pocket where the video shows he was holding a handgun. The barrel of the weapon could be seen peaking through the pocket. Thompson’s weapon went off, hitting a trash can but not any of the officers.

The shot confused the officers into thinking their lives were in danger and one of them was potentially injured, Allen said – pointing to the various statements they later gave investigators.

Clabough can be seen removing his weapon and shooting Thompson in the shoulder. Clabough fired his weapon again as Thompson fell to the ground with the officers surrounding him. Clabough’s second shot accidentally hit police Officer Adam Wilson in the leg.

A separate unnamed student was in a bathroom stall. The body camera footage shows an officer handcuff that student, who could be heard screaming for officers to tend to Thompson’s injuries because he could see blood coming from Thompson’s body.

Allen said the officers did not know Thompson had been shot until two minutes after handcuffing him and turning over his body. That’s when they saw the large amounts of blood and called the school nurse for medical assistance.

A medical examiner report showed that, because of the way Clabough shot Thompson, there was nothing the officers or school nurse could have done to save his life.

Story continues below advertisement

Knoxville police Chief Eve Thomas said in a statement that she was thankful the investigation determined that her officers’ actions were justified and “cleared of any wrongdoing.”

The newly released video clarifies what transpired in the bathroom after conflicting accounts from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In a news conference shortly after the shooting, TBI Director David Rausch said Thompson had fired shots as officers entered the bathroom, striking an officer. Two days later, the TBI changed its statement, saying the student’s gun was fired during a struggle with school resource officer Adam Willson, who was wounded. The TBI’s second statement said the officer was not shot with Thompson’s gun.

The conflicting statements helped fuel activists, political leaders and media outlets to demand that Allen’s office publicly release the police body camera video after she initially resisted, citing both the ongoing investigation and her promise that Thompson’s family would view the video before the public.

However, Allen – who has never pressed charges against an officer in the nearly dozen police shooting cases she’s investigated – was forced to hand over the footage Wednesday when a judge agreed with city officials and media outlets that the tapes should be released.

“My preference would not to do this today, but I’m under pressure from you (the media), from politicians, and activists groups,” she said. “I get it. You should be able to see the video. I just think the timing, we have to come up with a better process.”

Thompson’s family spent four hours with Allen earlier that day going over every detail of the footage, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she had reached out to Thompson’s family to express her sympathy but they did not want to meet with her.

“My heart goes out to the family of Anthony Thompson Jr. and also the other families of children who have lost their lives in other circumstances, all in such a short time all from the same school. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Off-campus gun violence killed three other Austin-East students this year. After pausing in-person classes because of the most recent shooting, students will return Thursday.

“I know it’s going to be a different experience, said Breyauna Holloway, who has two children who attend the school. “I know the teachers are going to be very emotional, so it may be hard for them and probably a lot of the students focus and concentrate the way that they should.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies