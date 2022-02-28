Today is my son’s birthday. He is 16. He wanted a party with friends, and his favourite cake from the local confectionery – a super chocolatey one, the kind millions of children adore. But this night, like the previous ones, he slept on the bathroom floor, because this is the safest place in our apartment. It is definitely more convenient than the dark basement of our apartment building, or on the steps of the subway.

The chocolate cake Natalie Slyusar made for son's birthday.

My day started at 7 a.m. It was the first day in the last five days when I was able to fall asleep and wake up not from the sounds of an explosion, but just like all normal people all over this planet.

While my son was still sleeping, I tried to contact my elderly sick parents who live in a suburb occupied by Russian invaders, where, due to a damaged electrical substation, there has been no electricity and poor mobile connections for five days. Shops and pharmacies are closed. It is almost impossible to escape from there without risk of being injured because of the constant shooting on the Kharkiv ring road. There are already Russian checkpoints, and they only let the locals go northeast, in the direction of the border town Belgorod, where Russian propaganda TV cameras are looking forward to capturing footage of “rescued” Ukrainian refugees.

I had hoped that after the Ukrainian army and self-defence forces succeeded in repelling the attack on the city, my parents would be able to join relatives in a safer zone of the region. No, they can’t. Armed Russian strangers – well, “liberators” – have taken over their village, and it’s already quite clear that all they might liberate Ukrainians from is the normal and comfortable life we had before, on our land.

After making sure that my mother is better today, and that there are no explosions around yet, I decided to fulfill the promise given to my son – a chocolate cake. We took four eggs, flour, sugar and started mixing according to the recipe from the Internet. The cake was already in the oven when my husband started to shout:

“Hurry for cover! Air Alert! Planes are flying from Belgorod! Turn off electrical devices, fast!”

We grabbed our phones and ran. It became clear from the sound and nature of the explosions that they hit our new house, our yard, our car-parking area. It’s really hard to define how long it lasted, probably not long, but by the time we came back upstairs, the fluffy cake had turned into a terribly dry, flat brown pancake. I sat down on the chair and began to cry for the first time.

“Oh my god, stop it,” my husband said, trying to comfort me, suspecting that I was frightened.

“No, I’m not scared!” I cried. “I just wanted to bake a birthday cake for my child in the middle of this hell! I can’t bake him a cake, I’m unable to do it! Why can’t my son have his happy sweet sixteen? Maybe I’ll try again.”

“Natalie, the stores are closed, and we don’t have much food,” he said. “Think about it.”

In regular life, tears are not really my thing at all, as I’m much more tough – like a stone – than an emotional person.

But today I gave up. While my husband went to inspect the damage caused to the car, I was still pondering how and where I could get a chocolate cake today. After all, the candles were waiting.

I hugged my son.

“Sweetie, you know, I did not want a birthday like this for you. The cake is ruined. I’m so sorry.”

“I understand everything, Mom, that’s fine,” he told me. “We’ll buy one when it’s all over. I’ll become a lawyer and sue them in The Hague, you’ll see. All is well, honestly.”

Online, we saw all these creepy explosion videos in our and other parts of the city, with broken windows of apartments on the lower floors and photos of cluster bombs sticking out of the sidewalks. My husband came in and said that now we will take doors off their hinges to board up the windows, to protect ourselves from glass if they shatter during bombardments. We had only just finished the renovation of our apartment last year!

“Get it together, Mum. Plan B. We need a plan B,” I said to myself, taking out the cookies, butter and cocoa we had left. There is no “Russian warship” that can break me inside and prevent me, a Ukrainian, from making a birthday cake for my child.

Therefore, have trust. We will definitely win.