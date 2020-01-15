On the eve of U.S.-China trade deal, human rights groups issue new warnings about Beijing ‘threat’

Open this photo in gallery United Nations Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth speaks at a press conference at UN headquarters on January 14, 2020 in New York City. Scott Heins/Getty Images

The expanding influence of the Chinese government endangers global human rights and press freedom, a pair of reports are warning on the eve of a first-phase trade agreement that promises to ease tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The confluence of developments underscores a central question confronting decision-makers around the world, as they assess the rising influence of a country whose swelling economy offers lucrative opportunity even as its Communist Party rulers enforce an increasingly rigid orthodoxy at home and abroad.

China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday countered that human rights in the country are at their “historic best,” lashing out at foreign critics for what it called entrenched bias against the Chinese government.

But the broader questions over China’s international role — co-operative partner or disruptive authoritarian — have particular bearing for Ottawa, as it seeks to resolve a tangled conflict with Beijing that involves the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, China’s subsequent arrest of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, China’s blocking of some exports from Canada, demands from Canadian corporations for a return to normal business with the world’s second-largest economy and a parallel campaign by the U.S. to persuade its allies to bar Huawei from their mobile networks.

“China’s government sees human rights as an existential threat,” and its actions “could pose an existential threat to the rights of people worldwide,” Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, wrote in a darkly-worded new report on the state of global liberties. It criticizes China for its incarceration of Muslims, its development and export of surveillance technology and the crackdown on civil society under president Xi Jinping.

“If not challenged, Beijing’s actions portend a dystopian future in which no one is beyond the reach of Chinese censors, and an international human rights system so weakened that it no longer serves as a check on government repression,” wrote Mr. Roth, who on Sunday was barred from entering Hong Kong for a launch of the report, which cites Canadian examples of Chinese interference: a Vancouver technology consultant who said open criticism of China’s Communist Party from abroad can result in the loss of retirement benefits for parents still in China, and a Toronto-based journalist who lamented an inability to report freely in Canada, because her parents had been harassed because of her writing.

Meanwhile, organs of the Chinese state — including its internationally-focused media and others acting behind the scenes — have given wide dissemination to disinformation and narratives favourable to China, according to a new report from Freedom House. “Tactics that were once used primarily to co-opt Chinese diaspora media and suppress critical coverage in overseas Chinese-language publications are now being used to influence mainstream media in various countries,” the organization, which advocates for civil liberties, said in the report, Beijing’s Global Megaphone. In addition, “Beijing is gaining control over crucial parts of some countries’ information infrastructure.”

Here, too, Canada plays a role: two reporters at Global Chinese Press were fired in the past half-decade after publishing content that angered Beijing. Meanwhile, the use of the heavily-censored WeChat app in Canada has provided the Chinese government an ability to shape conversations inside Canada and “also creates a strong foundation for future CCP election meddling,” Freedom House warned, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

Taken together, the two reports seek to give cause for global alarm over the reach and intent of the Chinese government. They are in line with sentiment in Taiwan, where voters this weekend delivered a landslide re-election victory to President Tsai Ing-wen, who told the BBC that “China has been intensifying its threat.”

At the same time, president Donald Trump prepared to sign a trade agreement Wednesday with a delegation of senior Chinese leaders in Washington, including vice premier Liu He, that amounts to a partial detente from a battle between the world’s two largest economic powers. It’s a deal that shows Beijing as a cooperative partner in global trade, and the prospect of calmer waters has won praise from groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Its executive vice president, Myron Brilliant, described from Beijing this week “a sigh of relief from both sides” for an agreement that “stops the bleeding.”

The deal is expected to include significant commitments by Beijing to purchase U.S. goods, as well as agreements by China to stop the forced transfer of technology from foreign companies and reduce barriers to imports of U.S. agricultural products. The U.S., mean while, is expected to abandon a threat to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods, although existing tariffs on US$370-billion in Chinese imports will remain.

“The trade deal is actually the easy part of the U.S.-China relationship, and do not be surprised to see more U.S. pushback in the technology realm before the ink is barely dry on this phase one deal,” warned Bill Bishop, author of the Sinocism newsletter, wrote Wednesday.

Still, an initial agreement amounts to a “pause in the downward trajectory in US-China relations,” he wrote.

The Chinese government, meanwhile, dismissed the criticism levelled against it. “The human rights situation in China is at its historic best,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday. He accused Human Rights Watch and Freedom House of “having no regard for the truth and calling black white” in their reporting on China.

The Chinese constitution protects freedom of expression, he said. He defended Chinese media as dedicated to “principles of objectivity, fairness, truthfulness and accuracy,” while also playing “a positive role in promoting mutual understanding between China and other countries.”

China recently released a journalist code of ethics that obligates the country’s reporters to “adhere to the correct political direction.”

Human Rights Watch, in its report, also criticized Canada for ”wide-ranging abuses against Indigenous peoples,” as well as the incarceration of immigration detainees, the use of solitary confinement, overseas abuses by natural resources companies and the sale of military equipment to countries with poor human rights records.

But it directed special attention to China which, it said, is creating a global template for “prosperous dictatorship,” even as it advances its own agenda at the United Nations. Mr. Roth called for “an unprecedented response from those who still believe in a world order in which human rights matter,” including vocal pressure against the Chinese government, common codes of conduct for foreign universities and companies with business in China and diplomatic shunning.

“Governments committed to human rights should also stop treating China as a respectable partner,” Mr. Roth wrote. He added: “Now is the time to take a stand. Decades of progress on human rights are at stake.”

