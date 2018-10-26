One blowout quarter doesn’t mean Tesla’s safe

Tesla investors have had a maniacal obsession with the electric car company since it rolled onto the stock market in 2010. Their endless faith in Tesla sent the shares soaring from the IPO price of US$17 to today’s US$315, but one big factor was missing – sustained profits. There weren’t any, and Tesla’s cash burn was horrendous. Eventually, the short-sellers – emboldened by CEO Elon Musk’s ever erratic behaviour – piled into the shares, and the battle of wits between the lovers and the haters dominated the Tesla story.

This week, the short-sellers, who had been delighted to see the shares drop by more than US$100 between August and October, lost a big round when Tesla reported blowout third-quarter results. But their humiliation may be short-lived, for Tesla has a long way to go before it becomes an established – and profitable – car company. Its future is far from secured.

The results were supposed to be dismal, as usual, with analysts calling for a loss of 19 U.S. cents a share. Instead, Telsa reported profit of US$1.75 a share, for a total of US$312-million, and an impressive US$880-million in free cash flow – four times greater than expected. Credit for the apparent turnaround went to a 71-per-cent boost in sales, as the Model 3 sedan finally left the factory in big numbers, and a substantial drop in operating costs. As a bonus, Mr. Musk even acted like a grown-up on the analysts’ call, insulting no one and refusing to gloat as the short-sellers scrambled to cover their positions, sending the shares up 9 per cent on Thursday, the day after the results were released.

Mr. Musk and the shareholders who had stuck with him from the start must feel vindicated. They’ve endured a punishing year that saw deficient production volumes and reckless statements from the boss, included the infamous “funding secured” tweet for a privatization at US$420 a share. Funding was not, in fact, secured, and Mr. Musk and Tesla each had to pay a US$20-million fine to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that he had misled investors. Mr. Musk also had to drop his chairman’s title.

One terrific quarter does not mean that the worst is over for Tesla. Only a few months ago, there was open talk that the company would face an existential crisis because its access to easy funding would soon vanish, given its never-ending production problems and cash burn. In the last two years alone, its operating losses and capital spending had eaten up some US$6.2-billion of cash. Its last factory was built so hastily that it had to be housed in a tent, and two Tesla models were suffering from quality and reliability problems.

Tesla has ambitions to be a truly global car company, with factories in Europe and China and warm welcomes from mayors who want to rid city streets of the lung-choking pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel cars. Mr. Musk has placed no less than mighty BMW in his sights. He predicted this week that demand for the mass market Model 3, which is substantially cheaper than the luxury Tesla Model S, would ultimately be higher than that of the BMW 3-Series sedan, which finds more than half a million buyers every year.

That’s a bold prediction, especially since Tesla is a fledgling car company that lacks many of the traits required for global automotive success. What BMW, Daimler (owner of Mercedes-Benz), Ford, Fiat Chrysler and other big automakers took more than half a century to accomplish cannot be replicated by Tesla in a few years.

Building a global car (or “mobility” company, as autonomous vehicles and car sharing emerge as big growth areas) is a hideously complex exercise. Car companies have to build efficient factories, develop local and international supply chains, negotiate with unions, fund pensions, fund research and development, build parts and servicing networks, make friends with politicians, meet ever stricter environmental codes, work their way through overhauled trade agreements, create a brand and, of course, keep shareholders happy. Factories that build electric cars have the added complication of having to find rare metals, such as cobalt, which is mostly produced in unstable countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Tesla is just getting started on this process. It has a good brand and wins kudos for producing zero-emission cars (though the electricity used to charge the batteries can come from dirty sources such as coal- or natural gas-powered plants). But evolving into a global car company will take many years and tens of billions of dollars of investment. Tesla is still a fringe car maker. According to Bloomberg calculations, production of the Model 3, the car that will make or break Tesla’s fortunes, was calculated in late October at 4,419 units a week. BMW’s SUV factory in South Carolina alone makes almost as many vehicles, and the German company has 30 other production and assembly sites scattered around the globe.

In the third quarter, Tesla produced about 80,000 cars in total. How much will it have to spend to double that figure, then double it again, to reach critical mass? And will BMW and other makers of luxury cars allow Tesla to eat into their market? They will fight back with the sort of competitive enthusiasm that propelled them to the top in the first place. Tesla had a great third quarter, but one great quarter in the eight years since the company’s market debut does not mean it is a BMW-killer. It’s not even close, and the shares are still nowhere near the US$420 that Mr. Musk said the company was worth in August.