One dead, 41 injured after two subway trains collide in Mexico City

Peter Orsi
MEXICO CITY
The Associated Press
Police officers are seen outside the Tacubaya metro station after two trains collided in Mexico City, on March 11, 2020.

LUIS CORTES/Reuters

A two-train subway collision in Mexico City killed a male passenger, injured 41 people and disrupted service Wednesday on the bustling metro system serving this megalopolis of over 20 million people.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that one of the trains apparently reversed into the other by accident the previous night, shortly before midnight.

Twenty-five of the injured were treated at the scene, and the other 16 were taken to hospitals, Sheinbaum said. All the injuries were “light to medium” and not life-threatening. Hours later, Mexico City prosecutor Rosa Icela Rodriguez said that only four of the 16 remained in hospitals.

She said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Metro authorities said the two drivers of the trains were among those hurt.

Mexico City Metro director Florencia Serrania said at a news conference that the “black boxes” from both trains, which will provide a “second-by-second” record of what happened, were turned over to the city prosecutor’s office and their information appeared to be intact.

Workers had separated the stacked metro cars and were working to clear the track. She said she expected the line to be ready for service Thursday morning.

Serrania said the accident occurred 20 minutes before the end of service Tuesday night when one train that was headed to the garage reversed into another, parked train, which came to rest on top of the reversing train.

“That’s because these trains don’t have a system that allows, like modern trains, that when they collide the impact is absorbed by the cabins and security elements they have,” Serrania said.

The system is run by a program that’s monitored from a control centre. Drivers have to perform some actions, but cannot act alone, she said. “If a driver does not receive a direct order, he can’t act on his own,” she said.

She added that an international expert had been hired to conduct an independent review of the incident.

Images of the accident published in local media showed wrecked subway cars derailed in the Tacubaya underground station, and rescuers carrying people away.

The Mexico City Metro system, one of the world’s largest and most transited, has seen at least two serious accidents since it opened five decades ago.

In 2015 a train failed to brake in time and smashed into another at the Oceania station in the city’s north, injuring 12 people. Authorities later blamed “double human error.”

In the most serious incident, two trains collided at the Viaducto station in 1975, killing at least 31 and injuring more than 70, according to the national newspaper El Universal.

Tacubaya is a key station for the Metro system, with three of its 11 lines intersecting there, and there were disruptions during the Wednesday morning commute.

Metro authorities said service on Line 1 would be reduced throughout the day with Tacubaya and a neighbouring station out of action and 45 buses deployed to bridge the gap of about 2.5 miles (4 kilometres).

Serrania told Milenio television that about five cars on each train were damaged.

Mexico City’s Metro system transported more than 1.6 billion passengers in 2018, according to official figures, or about 4.4 million per day.

