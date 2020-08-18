One Hezbollah suspect found guilty, three acquitted in 2005 car bombing that killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri

Open this photo in gallery A statue of Lebanon's assassinated former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri is seen near the site of the 2005 suicide truck bombing that killed him, in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 18, 2020. HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

An international court has found a Hezbollah member guilty of the 2005 car bombing that killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others – a blast that shook this country to its core and which helped ignite sectarian divisions across the Middle East.

But The Hague-based court acquitted three other suspects, and ruled there was not enough evidence to link either the Hezbollah leadership or the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the assassination.

Mr. Hariri, who was backed by Saudi Arabia, France and the United States, was killed as he was lobbying for an end to Syria’s 29-year military presence in Lebanon. Following the assassination, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets in protests that forced the Syrian army’s withdrawal from the country a few months later.

But Hezbollah has remained, securing its hold on the political system in this deeply divided country. Hezbollah supporters are almost uniformly Shia Muslims; Mr. Hariri was the country’s most prominent Sunni politician.

Tuesday’s verdict will add to the already sky-high tensions in Lebanon. The country’s deep political and economic crises were exacerbated by the massive Aug. 4 explosion in the port of Beirut. That blast, which killed more than 180 people and left entire neighbourhoods of the city devastated, is believed to have been caused by an unattended stockpile of ammonium nitrate.

The giant bomb that killed Mr. Hariri and the others also shook this city in 2005, and many Lebanese blame Hezbollah – which was widely believed to have used the port for smuggling and storing weapons – for both disasters.

Anti-government protesters, who had planned to march Tuesday towards the official residence of President Michel Aoun – an ally of Hezbollah – called off their demonstration amid concerns that emotions were already too high the country. “We’re trying not to be hot-headed,” said Karl Karam, a key organizer of the protests.

The convicted man, 57-year-old Salim Ayyash, is believed to still be at large in the Hezbollah stronghold of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has long dismissed The Hague-based Special Tribunal for Lebanon as a tool of Western powers, and has refused to hand over the suspects.

In a 2,600-page verdict, the judges said they had been convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Ayyash was the owner of one of six mobile phones that were critical in ordering and coordinating the attack. The owners of the six mobile phones “knowingly agreed to murder Mr. Hariri using an explosive device,” the court found. “They are thus co-conspirators.”

“The evidence also established that Mr. Ayyash had affiliation with Hezbollah,” Judge Micheline Braidy said.

However, the tribunal ruled that the evidence against three other suspects – Assad Sabra, Hassan Habib Merhi and Hassan Oneissi (who has changed his name to Hassan Issa) – was “insufficient.”

Charges against a fifth suspect Mustafa Badreddine – a top Hezbollah commander – were dropped after he was killed while fighting in Syria in 2016.

Presiding Judge David Re said the tribunal – a panel of 15 Lebanese and international judges that made its base in the Netherlands for security reasons – had determined that “Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr. Hariri, and some of his political allies.” But he said there was not enough evidence to prove the involvement of the Hezbollah leadership, or that of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Damascus.

The verdict was likely to satisfy no one in Lebanon, where many had hoped that years of legal wrangling in The Hague would finally deliver some form of justice for the killing of not only Mr. Hariri, but a string of other assassinations that have targeted pro-Western political figures before and since.

Mohammed Obeidi, a political analyst seen as close to the Hezbollah leadership, told The Globe before the decision that he expected the court to focus on the guilt or innocence of the accused individuals, rather than the Hezbollah leadership. “This is very important, because that means they are not going to antagonize the political and security system in Lebanon. This is not important for Hezbollah – this is important for Lebanon.”

However, Nadim Houry, executive director of the Paris-based Arab Reform Initiative, said most Lebanese would be disappointed with the tribunal’s belated version of justice. “It has been a massive and costly failure as impunity continued to rule the land as dramatically shown again with the most recent explosion at the port,” Mr. Houry said. “The Lebanese desire for justice will not be answered today.”

Open this photo in gallery This file photo obtained on July 29, 2011, from the Special Tribunal for Lebanon shows the four Hezbollah suspects indicted in the assassination case of former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq Hariri, (from top L-R) Mustafa Amine Badreddine, Assad Hassan Sabra, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Salim Jamil Ayyash. -/AFP/Getty Images

