World One killed, four injured when Alaska flight aborted on takeoff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska
The Associated Press
Authorities say one person was killed and four others were injured Friday morning when a floatplane’s takeoff was aborted with seven people on board.

The incident occurred at the mouth of Tutka Bay south of Homer. The Coast Guard says there were three adults and four children aboard the plane.

Homer Fire Chief Mark Kirko says one person is in critical condition and was flown out of town for treatment.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver crashed under unknown circumstances on takeoff. Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross, however, says the manager of a nearby lodge reported the aircraft never left the water.

Norcross says a nearby vessel transported all on board to Homer.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer says his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

