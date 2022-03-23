Rescuers search the plane crash site in Wuzhou, China, March 22, 2022.XINHUA/Reuters

Investigators searching the crash site of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 have discovered one of the plane’s black boxes, officials said Wednesday.

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed into a mountain in China’s southern Guangxi province on Monday, killing all 132 people on board in the country’s worst aviation disaster for almost three decades.

At the crash site on a heavily-forested mountaintop near the city of Wuzhou, some 2,000 emergency workers and soldiers have been searching for the plane’s two flight recorders for 48 hours now. Investigators hope the black boxes will provide some answers as to why MU5735 suddenly plunged out of the sky an hour into its flight.

That mystery may not be solved anytime soon. While one of the black boxes — which are actually bright orange, to aid in finding them — has been discovered, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it appeared to be severely damaged, raising the possibility its contents might be corrupted or unreadable.

“We found a black box on the scene but this black box has been severely damaged on the outside, so the investigation team on the front-line is still ascertaining whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder,” Mao Yanfeng, head of aircraft investigation at CAAC, said at a briefing Wednesday evening.

Chinese broadcaster CCTV showed workers placing an orange cylinder, about the size of a VHS tape and covered in mud, in a labeled zip-lock bag before sending for examination.

Weather along the flight path on Monday did not pose any danger to the aircraft, Mr. Mao said, and air controllers had maintained communication with it after its take-off and prior to its rapid descent. The plane had met airworthiness standards before take-off, and the three pilots — one more than normally required on a 737 — were in good health.

None of the crew has yet been named. The captain was hired in January 2018 and had 6,709 hours of total flying experience, while the first and second officers had 31,769 hours and 556 hours, respectively, China Eastern said. Their performance records were good and there were no signs of problems in their personal lives.

MU5735 departed Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, at 1:10 p.m. local time Monday. The plane was due to land in Guangzhou, north of Hong Kong, at around 3 p.m. At around 2:17 p.m., the jet had reached its cruising altitude of 29,000 feet, traveling at a speed of 457 knots (846 kilometres per hour), and was preparing to begin its descent. Rather than reducing altitude slowly, however, the plane suddenly plunged to 3,225 feet, before losing contact at 2:21 p.m.

Officials said Tuesday that air traffic control in Guangzhou attempted to contact the crew immediately after seeing the sudden drop, but did not get any response.

“The plane fell vertically from the sky,” a witness surnamed Li told the state-run Beijing Youth Daily. Security and dashboard camera footage published by Chinese media appeared to show the plane flying into the mountain at high speed with its nose down at an extreme angle.

So far, the accident has mystified aviation experts. Even if the plane’s engines had failed, it should not have come down in the manner it did. That pilots did not attempt to sound any alarm before the crash also raises questions.

The black boxes may provide some answers: one records sound from the cockpit, including anything the pilots say, while the other logs information on flight parameters such as altitude, airspeed, heading and engine thrust.

But while the flight recorders are designed to withstand extreme impacts, Neil Hansford, an Australian aviation expert and chairman of Strategic Aviation Solutions, said “they’re data drives at the end of the day.”

“At that sort of impact, going straight down, whether they’re able to be analyzed is highly questionable,” he told The Globe on Tuesday. “It may be holding out too much hope to think we’re going to get all the answers.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, CAAC official Zhu Tao said the degree of damage to the plane will make the investigation “very difficult.” He said there was “no clear cause of the accident so far.”

Mr. Mao said the searchers on the ground will now focus on finding the other black box. Work was hampered Wednesday by heavy rain, which exacerbated the already difficult conditions: the crash site is in a remote area accessible only by a single dirt road, and investigators have had to beat through heavy jungle in search of debris and potential evidence.

The CAAC said Tuesday it was launching a two-week inspection of the aviation sector in response to the MU5735 crash, involving checks at all regional air traffic control centers, airline companies and flight training institutes to ensure “absolute” safety.

Prior to Monday’s disaster, China had not seen a major plane crash in over 11 years. According to a database maintained by the Virginia-based Flight Safety Foundation, the last major accident involving a passenger jet was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board Henan Airlines flight 8387 were killed after it crashed while landing at Yichun airport in low visibility.

China’s worst-ever aviation disaster was in 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines Tupolev Tu-154 flying from Xian to Guangzhou disintegrated in mid-air soon after take off, causing the deaths of all 160 people on board.

With reports from Alexandra Li and Reuters.

