World

One student shot dead at Texas high school

Bellaire, Texas, United States
The Associated Press
Police officers respond to a shooting at Bellaire High School on Jan. 14, 2020, in Bellaire, Texas.

The Canadian Press

A student was shot to death Tuesday at a Texas high school, and a suspect remained at large, officials said.

Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information except that classes will go on Wednesday and took no questions.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside the school, KPRC-TV reported. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.

The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes. Officials gave no update on the suspect’s status later at a news conference.

Television footage from the school showed students gathered outside and police cars and an ambulance with their lights blazing.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

