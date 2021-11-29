Ontario is reporting 788 new cases of COVID-19 today and two more deaths due to the virus.

The province says another death that occurred more than a month ago has been added to the cumulative tally due to a data cleanup, but is not included in today’s numbers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 439 of the newly reported infections are in people who are not vaccinated, while 34 are in people whose vaccination status isn’t known.

Ontario investigating four more possible Omicron COVID-19 cases, calls on Ottawa to test all incoming travellers

As Omicron pops up in Canada, several other countries, danger of vaccine inequity comes into focus

She says 148 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Elliott notes, however, that not all hospitals report their data on weekends.

The numbers come as the province investigates four more possible cases of the Omicron variant of concern, after two cases were confirmed in Ottawa yesterday.

