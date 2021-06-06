 Skip to main content
World

Register
Opponents of Enbridge's Line 3 gear up for large protest in northern Minnesota

SOLWAY, Minn.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Sections of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline are seen on the construction site on the White Earth Nation Reservation near Wauburn, Minnesota, on June 5, 2021. Indigenous leaders and climate activists are gathering in northern Minnesota to protest the construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images

Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline are planning large protests in northern Minnesota as the Canadian-based company gears up for a final construction push.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to participate in the “Treaty People Gathering” on Monday, which they are billing as the largest show of resistance yet to the project. They plan to march to the headwaters of the Mississippi River, one of the water crossings for the pipeline, where they will deliver speeches and participate in organized civil disobedience.

Opponents of the project have say they will do whatever it takes to block completion of the project, including risk being arrested. Among those they say will be on hand Monday will be actors Jane Fonda, Catherine Keener, Rosanna Arquette and Taylor Schilling, as well as environmentalist and author Bill McKibben.

Line 3 carries Canadian crude from Alberta. It clips a corner of North Dakota on its way across northern Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The Canadian and Wisconsin replacement segments are already carrying oil. The Minnesota segment is about 60% complete.

Enbridge’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline enters critical month in June

Project opponents say the replacement pipeline, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude, would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather medicinal plants and claim treaty rights.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told Minnesota Public Radio News that he doesn’t plan to deploy the National Guard during the event, saying he doesn’t expect protesters to “interfere with lawful construction or lawful practices.”

