Ottawa offers no new details on fate of four citizens who ‘may be affected’ by Florida condo collapse

Open this photo in gallery Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Global Affairs Canada says it has received preliminary reports of at least four Canadian citizens who 'may be affected' by the collapse of a seaside condominium tower in Miami. Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

The federal government still isn’t offering any more details about whether Canadians are caught up in a deadly building collapse near Miami.

Global Affairs Canada says four Canadians may be affected by the collapse at the seaside condo tower, repeating information provided on Friday and offering no new details.

The department says Canadian consular officials in Miami are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information but declined to provide further details, citing privacy laws.

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least four are dead after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South collapsed early Thursday morning in Surfside, just north of Miami.

A stubborn fire is hampering rescue efforts today, and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescuers are using infrared technology, water and foam to battle the blaze.

Officials say they still don’t know exactly how many residents or visitors were in the building when it fell.

Many family members have gathered at the site, praying there could be survivors.

