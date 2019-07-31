 Skip to main content

World Outgoing Puerto Rico governor nominates Pedro Pierluisi as successor

Luis Valentin Ortiz
SAN JUAN
Reuters
Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló will nominate the island’s former representative in the U.S. Congress Pedro Pierluisi as his new secretary of state and next in line to succeed him when he steps down, he said on Wednesday.

Rosselló said last week he would resign on Friday in the face of 12 days of mass street protests and public outrage over the release of profane chat messages and federal corruption charges against two former administration officials.

“After much analysis and taking into consideration the best interests of our people, I have selected Atty. Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia to fill the secretary of state vacancy,” Rosselló said on Twitter. “To address this matter, I will be convening a special session (of the Legislative Assembly) for tomorrow.”

Pierluisi, a corporate lawyer who works for Washington law firm O’Neill & Borges, would be eligible to succeed Rosselló only if Puerto Rican lawmakers approve his nomination in the Thursday session.

Puerto Ricans want a leader to steer them out of crisis and economic recession after Rosselló’s term was marked by back-to-back 2017 hurricanes that killed around 3,000 people just months after the U.S. territory filed for bankruptcy.

Replacing the first-term governor became complicated after the official in line for the top government post, Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez, said she did not want the position.

