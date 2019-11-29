Pakistani journalist was killed by husband after he demanded she quit her job, association says

An international trade association says a Pakistani female journalist was shot and killed by her husband earlier this week in the eastern city of Lahore after he demanded she quit her job.

In Friday’s statement, the International Federation of Journalists urged Pakistan to conduct a probe into Monday’s murder of Urooj Iqbal who was a reporter at a local newspaper.

It says Iqbal was killed by Dilawar Ali on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Iqbal’s family says she had alerted police her husband was harassing her, but no action was taken. Police have arrested Ali and charged him with murder.

Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents to avoid further social stigma.

