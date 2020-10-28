Coronavirus deaths suddenly surge in Europe as hospital ICUs fill up

Open this photo in gallery A patient infected with COVID-19 is treated at one of the intensive care units at the University Hospital of Torrejon in Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The Associated Press

The European pandemic death tally is suddenly surging after weeks of slow increases, alarming governments whose hospital intensive care units are filling up alarmingly fast.

In recent days, Italy, France, Britain, Spain, the Netherland, Russia and other countries have reported sharp increases in pandemic deaths. On Tuesday, France reported 522 deaths, the most since late April. Britain recorded 367 deaths, the most since May. And Italy saw 221 deaths, also the most since May, when its national lockdown, the first in Europe, eased off.

The World Health Organization on Tuesday said European COVID-19 deaths are up 35 per cent over the previous week; new deaths in Europe accounted for almost one-third of the global total. “The number of new cases and deaths in the European region are increasing exponentially,” the WHO said, even if the proportion of deaths to cases remains relatively low, for now.

Across Europe, new deaths plummeted in the summer. Italy saw fewer than 10 fatalities a day in July and August when the country, site of the world’s longest and tightest lockdown, almost entirely eliminated community transmission. At the very peak of the crisis, on March 27, 921 deaths were recorded, mostly in the north, and military trucks were used to take coffins to hospitals and bodies to burial sites.

Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people Shown is the rolling 7-day average 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 France Spain 4 Britain Neth. 2 Italy Russia 0 Dec. 31 March 11 June 19 Aug. 8 Oct. 28 the globe and mail, Source: European CDC; our world in data (Oct. 28) Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people Shown is the rolling 7-day average 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 France Spain 4 Britain Neth. 2 Italy Russia 0 Dec. 31 March 11 June 19 Aug. 8 Oct. 28 the globe and mail, Source: European CDC; our world in data (Oct. 28) Daily new confirmed COVID-19 deaths per million people Shown is the rolling 7-day average 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 France Spain 4 Britain Neth. 2 Italy Russia 0 Dec. 31 March 11 April 30 June 19 Aug. 8 Oct. 28 the globe and mail, Source: European CDC; our world in data (Oct. 28)

Even when the infection numbers began to climb in late August and through September, the daily death count, while rising, remained low. Italy, for instance, did not break through 50 deaths a day until mid-October. Factors behind the low fatality rates in the summer and early fall included largely empty ICUs, better care techniques, such as the more restrained use of ventilators, the use of anti-viral therapies such as Remdesivir, which may shorten the recovery times of ICU patients, and the lower ages of COVID-19 patients.

But the galloping rate of new infections in recent weeks is filling ICUs once again. As they reach capacity, the deaths are rising. While the actual fatality rate is not as high as it was in the spring, the sheer number of new infections means that the overall death count is rising. The median age of patients is also creeping up, suggesting that the death rate could also increase, since older patients are less likely to survive an infection.

The Sept. 26 situation report by BioComSC, the research group of computational biology at Spain’s Universitat Poltècnica de Catalunya, said that the weekly increase in COVID-19 ICU patients in the European countries it measured ranged from a low of 28 per cent in France to a high of 111 per cent in Slovakia. In Italy, the rise was 53 per cent.

According to BioComSC, ICUs in Slovenia and Hungary are already at 100-per-cent capacity and those in Portugal, Austria and Slovenia are getting close. Italy, Switzerland and France still have ample ICU space, though the safety cushion could shrink a lot as infection rates set new records almost every day.

France has emerged as the new European epicentre of the resurgence. The seven-day rolling average of new cases has increased by more than 50 per cent in the last week – Tuesday saw a record 38,278 new infections. The United States seven-day average is almost 70,000, but its population is five times higher. France now ranks third in total number of European COVID-19 deaths, behind Britain and Italy.

But it is Belgium, relatively speaking, where the renewed European crisis is at its most intense. BioComSC data say Belgium has reached 93.3 deaths per 100,000 population, by far the highest in Europe, followed by Spain, Britain and Italy.

The 14-day “attack” rate – the number of new infections per 100,000 – is highest in the Czech Republic, Belgium and Luxembourg and lowest in Finland, Estonia and Norway. Benoît Misset, the lead ICU doctor at the university hospital in Liege, Belgium, told Agence France-Presse that his unit is already “overwhelmed” and the Belgian government has said it expects its hospitals to reach saturation point in two or three weeks.

The surging European infection and death tallies in most of Europe have triggered rounds of ever-tighter restrictions, ranging from curfews to the evening closures of bars and restaurants. France on Wednesday faced the possibility of a lockdown. “We have to prepare for difficult decisions,” French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said in a radio interview.

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to unveil a new pandemic-fighting plan on Wednesday evening. French media reports said the next steps may include total lockdowns on weekends, extended curfew hours and targeted lockdowns of the hardest-hit cities and regions.

In Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said a full lockdown is possible. The country has the fifth-highest 14-day new infection rate in Europe. “The numbers remain high and have to go down,” Mr. Rutte said on Tuesday, though he suggested he wasn’t prepared yet “to slam on the brakes.”

