Pandemic diaries: How are rich Italians jumping the vaccination queue? And San Marino gets clever

Open this photo in gallery Ski lifts sit idle in Ponte di Legno, Italy, in mid-February after the government issued a last-minute order to keep ski resorts closed until March. February marked one year since Italy recorded its first COVID-19 case, the beginning of a long and deadly year here and across Europe. Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Saturday, Feb. 20

14,931 new daily cases in Italy. 95,486 deaths in total so far. Personal fear factor: 7

I run into a teacher at one of the international schools in Rome, where roughly half the students are not foreigners but rather the children of rich Italians who want their kids to learn English so they can apply to British, American and Canadian universities. The teacher tells me that a 16-year-old student at the school is telling her friends that she has already received a vaccine. Of course, the student’s parents are known to be wealthy and well-connected. The rest of us have to wait our turn. Italian doctors, nurses and other front-line hospital workers have received their jabs. Next up is anyone over 80. No one else is supposed to have gotten them yet, and I don’t expect mine for several months, after all the seniors are topped up.

My immediate thought is that an illegal black market in vaccines is already operating, catering to the impatient rich. But one of my Italian journalist friends, a crime writer for a big newspaper, says this is probably not the case. The Mafia almost certainly is not involved because of the logistical complexity of obtaining, transporting and storing the vaccines, which require ultra-cold refrigeration. Those who are jumping the queue probably have close friends among health authorities and are not paying for the privilege – they’re gifts. Still, the stories in the media about a few of the less vulnerable getting vaccinated before the more vulnerable is demoralizing in a country that is still suffering intensely from the pandemic.

Open this photo in gallery Codogno, Italy, Feb. 21: Authorities unveil a memorial for COVID-19 deaths in the northern town where the first case was diagnosed. The military sealed off this region the day after. Luca Bruno/The Associated Press

Monday, Feb. 22

9,615 new daily cases. 95,992 deaths so far. Personal fear factor: 7

A year ago, when the pandemic began, I was obsessed with the daily death and new case counts. They were the first bits of data I checked in the morning, the last bits at night. In March, when both numbers were climbing relentlessly, and we knew next to nothing about COVID-19′s true lethality, all of us in Italy were terrified that the disease would decimate the country, using the historical – and accurate – definition of “decimate”: One in 10 of us would be six feet under.

I checked the numbers compulsively until about mid-May, by which time the death and case counts were plummeting, cities were reopening, and I relaxed a bit. Now, with the arrival of the vaccines, I have a new obsession: checking the speed of the Italian and European Union vaccine rollouts. The two are connected because no EU country is buying its own vaccines; the European Commission is doing that and has botched the job badly.

The U.K., the United States, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Chile and a few other countries are far ahead of the EU. At last count, the EU had doled out 6.3 doses per 100 people. The equivalent U.S. figure was 19.6 – and 27.8 in the U.K., according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

I suppose we all get inured to ugly numbers, but not me. The slow rollout in the EU is making me miserable – making everyone miserable. It means the EU’s lockdowns and semi-lockdowns will probably last through the summer, at least; that many thousands more will die than in the high-vax countries; that the economies of the EU countries will remain stressed and more jobs will be lost; that we all risk going mad from isolation and worry; that the virus will have a greater chance of mutating into more contagious and deadlier forms. Looking at the vax-rate numbers is like a drip water torture. When will the EU’s 6.3 turn into a 12.6, then double again? Months? A year? Longer?

My British-Sicilian friend Carol told me this the other day: “I don’t feel at mile 24 of the 26-mile marathon. I feel halfway through this. The economic and mental-health side of all this is set to unravel.”

That’s more or less my view. Third wave, anyone?

Open this photo in gallery Pisa, Feb. 23: A patient recovering from COVID-19 exercises in a swimming pool at the Casciana spa's thermal baths, which have opened as a rehabilitation centre for people with respiratory difficulties. Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Tuesday, Feb. 23

13,314 new daily cases, 96,348 deaths so far. Personal fear factor: 7

San Marino is a landlocked micro-country in northeast Italy that I have never visited. It covers 61 square kilometres and has a population of 34,000. Its constitution dates from 1600, making it the oldest constitutional state. Ambassadors to Italy are, typically, also ambassadors to San Marino; they drop in now and again for a Torta Tre Monti (Cake of the Three Mountains), a chocolate-covered layer cake depicting the three towers that decorate the national flag.

San Marino is on my mind because it has a problem, other than the fact it has no ambassadors or tourists around to eat its cakes. It has a solution, too.

The problem is that it has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world – maybe the highest. San Marino has had 73 people die – equivalent to 2,149 deaths per million (Italy’s rate is 1,595, Canada’s 573). Everyone in the country knows someone who was felled by the virus.

The solution is, of course, vaccines. But how to get them? Turns out San Marino is not a member of the EU, a status it shares with the Vatican, the other micro-country surrounded by Italy. That means San Marino has the option to rustle up its own supplies. And that’s exactly what it’s doing, since Italy’s and the EU’s vaccine rollouts have been embarrassingly slow. So far, none of Italy’s meagre vaccine supply has been diverted to San Marino.

Last week, San Marino announced that it had struck a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund that is managing the vaccine’s distribution, to buy the Sputnik V vaccine. San Marino’s health authority was thrilled and said the first Russian jabs would land “in the coming days.”

There was one small hitch. San Marino has no international airport, only a little private airstrip, meaning the vaccine supplies would have to come through Italy. But since the EU has not authorized the Russian product, no one knew if it could be legally imported. In fact, a Sputnik V shipment destined for San Marino was stopped by Italian customs agents in Milan. By Tuesday, presumably after a lot of yelling and screaming by San Marino’s Health Minister, the problem was resolved and a shipment of 7,500 Sputnik V doses made it to the country’s hospital under police escort, negating the need for San Marino’s tiny but brave military to invade Italy and seize Milan’s airport.

Open this photo in gallery A truck with doses of the Sputnik V vaccine crosses San Marino's border on Feb. 23, surrounded by a police escort. IssRSMarino via AP

