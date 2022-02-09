A French activist displays a Canadian flag before the start of their "Convoi de la liberte" (The Freedom Convoy), a vehicular convoy protest converging on Paris to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Nice, France, Feb. 9, 2022.ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

Inspired by the Ottawa protests and fuelled by social media, anti-vaccine protesters plan to swoop down on Paris and European capitals before making their way to Brussels for an expected mass demonstration.

The “European Freedom Convoy,” as it is known on Twitter and other social media, calls on protesters across to Europe to “block” European capitals before heading to Brussels, home of the European Parliament, on Feb. 14.

Some media reported that protests were planned in all 27 capitals in the European Union, though details were scant and it wasn’t clear on Wednesday that the potentially massive Brussels event had received a police permit.

But any European protests would be nothing new.

On Jan. 23, about a week before the “Freedom Convoy” rolled into Ottawa, paralyzing the city centre, about 50,000 protesters took to the streets in Brussels to register their weariness for COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates. Chanting “Liberty!”, the marchers were dispersed by the police with water cannon.

The Brussels march followed large protests against vaccine passports and other pandemic-fighting measures the day before in Paris, London, Athens, Helsinki and Stockholm.

The Ottawa protests and truck blockade appear to have reinvigorated the European protests, which are being urged by some right-wing populist parties, including the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

In Germany’s last general election, in September, the party used the slogan “Germany. But Normal” to oppose the pandemic lockdowns that they argue is an assault on personal liberties. The AfD won 10 per cent of the vote, making it parliament’s fifth-biggest party.

On Feb. 6, AfD parliamentarian Christine Anderson used a popular tweet, which depicted her in front of a Canadian flag, to endorse the Ottawa protests. “Big shout-outs from EU-Parliament to the brave and courageous Canadian #FreedomTruckers!” she said. “I support your fight for freedom – and that of all Canadians – with all my heart!”

Social media networks appear to have motivated many thousands of Europeans to support or take part in the protests that are designed to culminate in Brussels.

The Facebook group “Le convoi de la liberté” had reached 315,000 members by Wednesday afternoon. The group was full of videos showing cars, vans and motorcycles – big Canadian-style trucks were rare – heading from Nice, Bayonne, Strasbourg and other cities to Paris, where a protest was planned for Friday and Saturday.

Many of the group’s posts said their protest was “Canadian inspired” and the site calls on its followers to “lay siege to the capital,” referring to Paris.

One European Freedom Convoy channel on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app favoured by far-right groups, had 50,000 members, another 18,000. Telegram has many other smaller channels linked to other EU countries.

A minute-long video on a Telegram channel posted on Wednesday showed Canadian trucks heading to Ottawa and was aimed at inspiring similar protests in Europe. The video said: “The Canadians showed us the way…They tried to divide us, they brought us together. They tried to depress us, we are more alive than ever.”

The initiative for the Gilets Jaunes, or Yellow Vests, protests across France in 2018 and 2019 also began on social networks. Initially triggered by rising fuel prices, the protests expanded in size and scope, putting enormous pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

The protesters, clogged Paris and other cities, demanded wage increases, a new tax on wealth and lower fuel taxes, since many of them depended on cars to get to work (Mr. Macron cancelled the fuel tax rise).

The European protests may not be as divisive or raucous as the Ottawa ones. Organizers of the French convoy have asked participants to be respect of the law and avoid violence.

The European convoy protests come when many European countries are expanding their vaccine mandates. Italy, now requires all adults over 50 to be vaccinated. A new French law requires anyone 16 or older to show proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 to enter any restaurants, bars or use public transportation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.