 Skip to main content

World Paris deploying thousands of police ahead of multitude of weekend protests

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Paris deploying thousands of police ahead of multitude of weekend protests

The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Paris is deploying thousands of police to protect landmarks and government buildings as yellow vest groups, unions and environmental activists plan a multitude of weekend protests.

Yellow vest organizer Thierry-Paul Valette told The Associated Press Friday that demonstrators hope their gathering Saturday in Paris and other cities could revive their flagging movement against economic injustice.

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed some yellow vest concerns earlier this year, but anger is mounting again over his plans to overhaul France’s costly, convoluted pension system.

Story continues below advertisement

Hard-left union Workers’ Force is holding a separate march against the retirement reform Saturday, amid concerns it will require people to work longer and reduce pensions.

Climate activists meanwhile are demonstrating Saturday in Paris to demand more action from the government and companies to reduce emissions and save the burning Amazon rainforest and the melting Arctic.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter