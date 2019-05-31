 Skip to main content

World Paris wants to rename plaza after Princess Diana

Paris wants to rename plaza after Princess Diana

The Associated Press
Paris City Hall wants to name a small plaza after Princess Diana, at the site of the 1997 car crash that killed the cherished British royal.

The site is adjacent to the Alma Tunnel where the accident occurred.

The plaza is currently named after opera singer Maria Callas. A city hall official said Thursday that the city council will vote next month on a measure to rename it after Diana. The city noted that Callas already has a nearby avenue named after her, and that the city wants to honour Diana for her humanitarian work.

The 36-year-old princess, her boyfriend and driver died after their Mercedes crashed into a concrete pillar in the tunnel.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

