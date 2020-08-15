 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

Partner of dead Belarus protester believes police shot him

Yuras Karmanau
Minsk, Belarus
The Associated Press
Elena German reacts as she speaks during her interview with the Associated Press in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Mstyslav Chernov/The Associated Press

The partner of a man who died in the protests engulfing Belarus says she does not believe the official account that Alexander Taraikovsky was killed when an explosive device that he intended to throw at police blew up in his hand.

Elena German told The Associated Press on Saturday that she is sure her 34-year-old partner was shot by police.

German spoke a few hours before Taraikovsky’s funeral and burial, an event that could reinforce the anger of demonstrators who have protested what they consider a sham presidential election and the violent police crackdown on opposition.

Taraikovsky died Monday as protests roiled the streets of the capital Minsk, denouncing official figures showing that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, had won a sixth term in office.

German was able to visit the morgue and see his body on Friday, four days after he died. She said she did not believe he had been holding an explosive.

“There is a seam in the chest area — the hole was sewn up, but there is a black bruise; it’s small but we noticed. His hands and feet are completely intact, there are not even bruises, ”she said.

“Obviously, it was a shot right in the chest,” she said.

Belarus’ Interior Ministry has declined to comment on the situation, beyond its initial claim that a protester died because of a hand-held explosive.

German said she intends to seek a full investigation. She has called on a Belarusian human rights organization for help, and wants international experts to take part in a probe.

“I am feeling outraged. I’m angry. That is why I want to achieve justice, ”she said.

“In fact, I am very scared,” she added. “I was left alone, without support. I feel empty.”

About 500 people came to pay last respects to Taraikovsky, who lay in an open casket. As the coffin was carried out, many dropped to one knee, weeping and exclaiming “ Long live Belarus.”

German said Taraikovsky had worked hard at his automobile repair business and that neither of them had been interested in politics until the last presidential election.

The family’s views began to change after she and her husband attended a 60,000-strong campaign rally of main opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Then they decided to support the post-election protests.

“He was very indignant at the illegal detentions and was proud of the people. He said — finally, finally! We discussed all the news every evening,” she said.

“No matter how hard they try to put up some kind of barriers, turn off the Internet, disperse these rallies, we are not fools — everyone understands everything,” German said.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

