Passengers on two COVID-19-stricken cruise ships hope to be on land again soon

Open this photo in gallery The cruise ship MS Zaandam is seen off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on April 2, 2020. MARCO BELLO/Reuters

Passengers aboard two COVID-19-stricken cruise ships that have been at sea for weeks say they finally feel hopeful the end of their ordeal is near.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a chartered plane will carry asymptomatic Canadian passengers aboard the MS Zaandam and the MS Rotterdam home in the coming days.

He didn’t provide an exact timeline, but passengers on the ships say they’re preparing to leave.

Holland America, which operates the cruises, says 97 guests and 136 crew members on the ships have developed flu-like symptoms.

Catherine McLeod of Ottawa and her husband were on the Zaandam before being transferred to the Rotterdam, which is currently off the coast of Florida.

She says she’s been told it’s a done deal that they’re “getting off this pleasure cruise,” where she describes being confined to her room and sharing meals with her husband.

Chris Joiner of Ottawa, who’s on the Zaandam, says he’s been told he may be able to disembark on Friday if Florida grants the necessary permissions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

