Irish author Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker Prize for his novel Prophet Song, which portrays a futuristic Ireland ruled by an authoritarian party called National Alliance.

Canadian novelist Esi Edugyan, who chaired the judges panel, described the book as “a masterful work of fiction.”

“This is a book that really takes you into dire times and really forces you to feel the things that the characters feel,” Ms. Edugyan told reporters on Sunday. “This is a triumph of emotional storytelling, bracing and brave. With great vividness, Prophet Song captures the social and political anxieties of our current moment.”

The £50,000 award, or $85,955, was handed out Sunday evening at a gala event at the historic Old Billingsgate hall in central London.

Mr. Lynch, 46, was one of two Irish authors among the six finalists. The short list also included a pair of Americans, one Briton and Canada’s Sarah Bernstein, 36, who was nominated for her novel Study for Obedience, which won this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Ms. Edugyan said the judges’ decision was not unanimous. The five-member panel spent six hours on Saturday discussing the short list and went through several rounds of voting before settling on Mr. Lynch’s novel.

When the meeting started “we really didn’t know who our winner was because we felt like any of the six shortlisted books could be a winner,” she said before quickly adding that the process was collegial. “There were no, sort of, massive blow-ups.”

Prophet Song was near the top of every judge’s list in part because of Mr. Lynch’s lyrical writing style. “We did want to look for a writer who was pushing the line a little bit, somebody who was exploring language,” she said.

This is Mr. Lynch’s fifth novel. He was born in Limerick and spent much of his early career in journalism, which included serving as the chief film critic for Ireland’s Sunday Tribune from 2007 to 2011.

He started Prophet Song in 2018 amid the civil war in Syria and the rise of populism in the United States and Europe. “I thought about Brexit, Trump and the surge of defensive nationalism spreading throughout Europe,” he wrote in an article in The Guardian. “I thought, too, about the implosion of Syria and the West’s response to its refugees.”

The book centres around Eilish Stack, a Dublin microbiologist, and her family as they struggle to cope with the country’s slide toward a police state. After the disappearance of her husband, Larry, a senior figure in the teachers’ trade union, Ms. Stack has to decide whether to leave with her four children.

The judges “were just astonished by how visceral the reading experience was, right up into the end,” Ms. Edugyan said. “Where they have to make the choice of whether to flee and how to flee, your heart is pounding.”

In a video message to the award gala, Mr. Lynch said Prophet Song was “partly an attempt at radical empathy. To understand better, we must first experience the problem for ourselves. So I sought to deepen the dystopian by bringing to it a high degree of realism. I wanted to deepen the reader’s immersion to such a degree that by the end of the book, they would not just know, but feel this problem for themselves.”

Ms. Edugyan said recent political events around the world, including an anti-immigrant riot in Dublin last week, were on the minds of the judges but did not determine the outcome. “This is a literary prize for the most polished, accomplished work of literature published in the U.K. and Ireland this year.

“And that was the guiding principle; does this book succeed artistically?” she said. “But having said that, we did really want to choose a title that reflected the things that we’re all grappling with right now.”

Sunday’s award gala featured a keynote address from Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian charity worker who spent six years in a Tehran prison on charges of spying.

Ms. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last year from the notorious Evin Prison, spoke about the books she read during her imprisonment.

“Books helped me to take refuge into the world of others when I was incapable of making one of my own,” she said. “They salvaged me by being one of the very few tools I had, together with imagination, to escape the Evin walls without physically moving.”

Among the novels she read was a Farsi translation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which had been sent in the mail to another prisoner.

“Who thought a book banned in Iran could find its way to prison through the post?” she told the audience. “When we left, we all bequeathed books to the secret library in the ward to keep our stories alive for others to come, just like others, those who left their books for us to survive.”

The other shortlisted books were; If I Survive You, by American author Jonathan Escoffery; This Other Eden by Paul Harding, who is also American; The Bee Sting, by Irish novelist Paul Murray; Western Lane by British writer Chetna Maroo; and Study for Obedience by Ms. Bernstein, who is Canadian but lives in Scotland.