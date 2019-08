Open this photo in gallery NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern at Parliament in Wellington on Aug. 6, 2019. MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that there was a real chance for peace in Afghanistan as U.S.-Taliban peace talks continue in Qatar.

“We now see a real chance for peace in Afghanistan, we are closer to a peace deal than ever before,” Stoltenberg told reporters at a news conference in Wellington, New Zealand.