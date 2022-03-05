Each afternoon in Istanbul, pro-Ukrainian demonstrators gather to wave flags and shout anti-war slogans.Francisco Seco/The Associated Press

Dozens of demonstrators, including Ukrainians living in Istanbul and Russians who fled their country recently, protested together on Saturday, demanding an end to the war and calling on the international community to do more.

In Istanbul’s Beyoglu neighbourhood, protesters waved flags and held signs comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hitler. The group protests every afternoon, and then a smaller contingent gathers in front of the nearby Russian consulate where Turkish authorities have cordoned off an area that leaves enough room for about ten people.

“First of all, we are here to express our pain for Ukraine,” said Iryna Hurol, 33. Ms. Hurol said she is from Odesa, and though she has lived in Istanbul for ten years her “soul is in Ukraine.”

“I have my family and I want them to be protected. I want the world to hear our voice… . As we say, today it’s our turn, but what will be tomorrow?”

Ms. Hurol said she has tried to convince her relatives in Ukraine to leave the country, but so far they have decided to stay. “They say we have nowhere to go, this is our country, this is our house and we have nowhere to go and we want to be here. We want to live on our land happily and independently.”

Ms. Hurol said this is the first time she has attended the protest, but she plans on coming back Sunday.: “Stop Putin and stop war.”

“I hope somebody will hear my voice, my desperate voice,” she said.

Ms. Hurol said she wants people to stand with Ukraine and urged Russian people to speak out.

A few Russians who had just fled their country joined the protest on Saturday. In front of the Russian consulate, Rita Mikhno, 31, said she and her husband arrived from Russia on Friday. She said her surname is Ukrainian, and in Russia they say “that I’m Nazi, so we were scared… . We’re scared for our life and I’m scared about my relatives because I can’t help them,” she said of her relatives in Ukraine.

Ms. Mikhno said officers at the airport in St. Petersburg questioned them for leaving, saying “you love Putin, what do you think of the regime?” She said the officers unlocked their cellphones and went through their phones, asking if they had return tickets.

“They don’t want people to leave from the country … and flights cost so much we even sold our things,” she said.

On Friday, Russia’s biggest private airline, S7, and second largest overall announced it was ceasing all international fights as of Saturday after the second was hit by sanctions. The European Union, United States, Canada and other countries have said they’re closing their airspace to Russian aircraft.

S7 had flights to Turkey and UAE on Friday, but said it would end all flights abroad starting Saturday.

Ms. Mikhno said she watched as policemen beat and detained an elderly woman in St. Petersburg for holding a sign that said: “peace not war.”

“We fear about our lives, all the people in Ukraine and our relatives. We love them so much. We want the world to stop all these things and Putin and his regime. They are awful they are Nazis, we need to stop them.”

Ilia Zibrov, 31, said he also fled to Istanbul from Russia a few days ago, saying it’s no longer safe to live there if you oppose the war. His wife is still there, and plans to join him, but he said it was important for him to leave because he is fearful he would be recruited to join the Russian army.

“I don’t want to fight with Ukrainians. It’s impossible for me,” he said. Mr. Zibrov said he does not want to fight, end up in jail, or pay taxes to the government to finance the war. “It’s not an option for us.”

Following one of the protests earlier this week, Oskana Kurinna, from central Ukraine, said she is urging the international community to block Russia’s economy.

Ms. Kurinna said she’s been encouraging Russia’s diaspora to protest and raise money for Ukraine: “We should win this war… . We should get money for recovery for building because homes are ruined and civil infrastructure is ruined.”

Ms. Kurinna said her 70-year-old grandmother was born during the Second World War, lived a hard life, and now she’s sitting at home, unable to walk, listening to Russian airplanes all night long.

“She cannot hide from the Russian airplanes because she cannot walk,” she said.

“I want to kill the Russian economy and I want to kill the ideologies that Russia can do whatever they want.”

