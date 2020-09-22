Pence’s jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

Open this photo in gallery Vice President Mike Pence gives a television interview after a campaign rally on Sept. 22, 2020, at Lanconia Municipal Airport in Gilford, N.H. Air Force Two hit a bird and forced the plane, carrying Mr. Pence to return to the airport on Tuesday. The Associated Press

Vice-President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday on takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Mr. Pence was flying home to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn’t authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice-president and his entourage were in no danger.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Pence ended up flying home on a cargo aircraft that the Secret Service uses to transport his vehicles during his travel.