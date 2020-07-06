 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
World

Pentagon draft policy would ban Confederate flag displays in areas with service members and civilian personnel

Lolita C. Baldor
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
A campaign sign for U.S. President Donald Trump sits between two Confederate flags, one bearing the words "I ain't coming down" in the backyard of a home in Sandston, Virginia, U.S., July 4, 2020.

KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

A draft policy being circulated by Pentagon leaders would ban the display of the Confederate flag in Defence Department workplaces or public areas by service members and civilian personnel.

The policy, which has not yet been finalized or signed by Defence Secretary Mark Esper, comes as President Donald Trump earlier in the day criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the flag at its races and venues. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the draft.

If approved, the draft Pentagon policy would bring the other military services in line with the Marine Corps, which banned Confederate displays on its bases in early June. Other military services had been poised to make similar decisions, but they were stalled when Esper said he wanted a review of the matter that would come up with a consistent department policy.

According to officials, the draft was sent out to service leaders for their input and response last week.

According to the draft, a ban would preserve “the morale of our personnel, good order and discipline within the military ranks and unit cohesion.” It notes that a “significant” population of service members and their families are minorities and “it is beyond doubt” that many “take grave offence at such a display.”

Trump, in a tweet Monday, said that NASCAR’s “Flag decision” and the uproar over a noose found hanging in the garage of the sport’s only full-time Black driver were driving the sports’ ratings down. And he suggested that Bubba Wallace should apologize after the sport rallied around him after the noose was found in his assigned stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Federal authorities ruled last month the noose had been hanging since October and was not a hate crime. NASCAR and the FBI have exclusively referred to the rope – which was used to pull the garage door closed – as a noose.

The Pentagon draft says the ban applies to public displays of the flag on installations and facilities that are under department control, and would not apply to things like license plates or monuments not governed by the Pentagon.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

