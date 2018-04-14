 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Pentagon says strikes hit Syrian targets as Trump declares ‘Mission Accomplished’

Pentagon says strikes hit Syrian targets as Trump declares ‘Mission Accomplished’

The Associated Press

Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., director, Joint Staff, speaks during a media availability at the Pentagon, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

Allied missiles struck at the heart of Syrian chemical weapons arsenal in a show of force and resolve aimed at punishing the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deterring the possible future use of such banned weapons.

What we know so far about the strikes in Syria

Assad defiant as Putin slams U.S.-led strike on Syria

“A perfectly executed strike,” President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday in the aftermath of his second decision in two years to fire missiles against Syria. “Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

His choice of words recalled a similar claim associated with President George W. Bush following the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Bush addressed sailors aboard a ship in May 2003 alongside a “Mission Accomplished” banner, just weeks before it became apparent that Iraqis had organized an insurgency that tied down U.S. forces for years.

Story continues below advertisement

Syria’s chief allies, Russia and Iran, called the use of force by the United States, Britain and France a “military crime” and “act of aggression” with the potential to worsen a humanitarian crisis after years of civil war. The U.N. Security Council planned to meet later Saturday at Moscow’s request.

The strikes “successfully hit every target,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said at a briefing Saturday, disputing the Russian military’s contention that Syrian air defence units downed 71 out of 103 cruise missiles fired by the allies.

Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, said no aircraft or missiles involved in the operation “were successfully engaged by Syrian air defences.” He said 105 weapons were launched against three targets, and that the U.S. was not aware of any civilian casualties.

Lieutenant General Kenneth F. McKenzie told reporters at a briefing that the strikes were “precise, overwhelming and effective.” McKenzie said no aircraft or missiles involved in the operation “were successfully engaged by Syrian air defences.” He said 105 weapons were launched against three targets, and that the U.S. was not aware of any civilian casualties.

Syria strikes: WHAT WE KNOW

The U.S., Britain and France launched coordinated strikes against targets within Syria in response to the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad

Alleged chemical

weapons facilities

Rebel-held

areas

Islamic State

Hama

Homs

T4

Shayrat

LEBANON

SYRIA

Med.

Sea

Dumayr

Mezzeh

Marj Ruhayyil

Damascus

0

100

ISRAEL

KM

Homs: Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s launch Storm Shadow fire-and-forget missiles at storage facility 24km west of Homs

Homs: French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets attack chemical weapons equipment storage and command and control centre at Shayrat

Zabadani

Dumayr

Jamraya

Barzeh

LEBANON

Dumayr airbase

Douma

DAMASCUS

Mezzeh

airbase

Damascus

International

Airport

SYRIA

Marj

Ruhayyil

airbase

0

15

KM

Damascus: Guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser fire cruise missiles at Centre d’Études et de Recherches Scientifiques in suburb of Jamraya. Storage facility and command centre at Barzeh also attacked

the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters; Pentagon; IICT; AFP; Google Earth

Syria strikes: WHAT WE KNOW

The U.S., Britain and France launched coordinated strikes against targets within Syria in response to the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad

Alleged chemical

weapons facilities

Rebel-held

areas

Islamic State

Homs: Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s launch Storm Shadow fire-and-forget missiles at storage facility 24km west of Homs

Hama

Homs

T4

Shayrat

LEBANON

SYRIA

Med.

Sea

Dumayr

Homs: French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets attack chemical weapons equipment storage and command and control centre at Shayrat

Mezzeh

Marj Ruhayyil

Damascus

0

100

ISRAEL

KM

Zabadani

Dumayr

Jamraya

Dumayr airbase

Douma

Barzeh

LEBANON

April 7: Suspected

chemical attack on town of Douma leaves estimated

70 people dead

DAMASCUS

Mezzeh

airbase

SYRIA

Damascus

International

Airport

Marj

Ruhayyil

airbase

0

15

KM

Damascus: Guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser fire cruise missiles at Centre d’Études et de Recherches Scientifiques in suburb of Jamraya. Storage facility and command centre at Barzeh also attacked

the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters; Pentagon; IICT; AFP; Google Earth

What we know about the Syria strikes

The U.S., Britain and France launched coordinated strikes against targets

within Syria in response to the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack

by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad

Alleged chemical

weapons facilities

Rebel-held

areas

Islamic State

Hama

Centre d’Études et de

Recherches Scientifiques

alleged chemical and biological weapons research facility

Homs

T4

Shayrat

LEBANON

SYRIA

Med.

Sea

Dumayr

Mezzeh

Marj Ruhayyil

Damascus

0

100

ISRAEL

KM

Homs: Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s launch Storm Shadow fire-and-forget missiles at storage facility 24km west of Homs

Homs: French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets attack chemical weapons equipment storage and command and control centre at Shayrat

Zabadani

Dumayr

Jamraya

Dumayr airbase

Douma

Barzeh

LEBANON

April 7: Suspected

chemical attack on

town of Douma

leaves estimated

70 people dead

DAMASCUS

Mezzeh

airbase

Damascus

International

Airport

Damascus: Guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser fire cruise missiles at Centre d’Études et de Recherches Scientifiques in suburb of Jamraya. Storage facility and command centre at Barzeh also attacked

3

0

15

KM

Marj

Ruhayyil

airbase

the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters; Pentagon; IICT; AFP; Google Earth

Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.