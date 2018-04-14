Pentagon says strikes hit Syrian targets as Trump declares ‘Mission Accomplished’

Allied missiles struck at the heart of Syrian chemical weapons arsenal in a show of force and resolve aimed at punishing the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deterring the possible future use of such banned weapons.
“A perfectly executed strike,” President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday in the aftermath of his second decision in two years to fire missiles against Syria. “Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”
His choice of words recalled a similar claim associated with President George W. Bush following the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq. Bush addressed sailors aboard a ship in May 2003 alongside a “Mission Accomplished” banner, just weeks before it became apparent that Iraqis had organized an insurgency that tied down U.S. forces for years.
Syria’s chief allies, Russia and Iran, called the use of force by the United States, Britain and France a “military crime” and “act of aggression” with the potential to worsen a humanitarian crisis after years of civil war. The U.N. Security Council planned to meet later Saturday at Moscow’s request.
The strikes “successfully hit every target,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said at a briefing Saturday, disputing the Russian military’s contention that Syrian air defence units downed 71 out of 103 cruise missiles fired by the allies.
Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, said no aircraft or missiles involved in the operation “were successfully engaged by Syrian air defences.” He said 105 weapons were launched against three targets, and that the U.S. was not aware of any civilian casualties.
Syria strikes: WHAT WE KNOW
The U.S., Britain and France launched coordinated strikes against targets within Syria in response to the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad
Alleged chemical
weapons facilities
Rebel-held
areas
Islamic State
Hama
Homs
T4
Shayrat
LEBANON
SYRIA
Med.
Sea
Dumayr
Mezzeh
Marj Ruhayyil
Damascus
0
100
ISRAEL
KM
Homs: Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s launch Storm Shadow fire-and-forget missiles at storage facility 24km west of Homs
Homs: French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets attack chemical weapons equipment storage and command and control centre at Shayrat
Zabadani
Dumayr
Jamraya
Barzeh
LEBANON
Dumayr airbase
Douma
DAMASCUS
Mezzeh
airbase
Damascus
International
Airport
SYRIA
Marj
Ruhayyil
airbase
0
15
KM
Damascus: Guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser fire cruise missiles at Centre d’Études et de Recherches Scientifiques in suburb of Jamraya. Storage facility and command centre at Barzeh also attacked
the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters; Pentagon; IICT; AFP; Google Earth
What we know about the Syria strikes
The U.S., Britain and France launched coordinated strikes against targets
within Syria in response to the alleged Douma chemical weapons attack
by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad
Alleged chemical
weapons facilities
Rebel-held
areas
Islamic State
Hama
Centre d’Études et de
Recherches Scientifiques –
alleged chemical and biological weapons research facility
Homs
T4
Shayrat
LEBANON
SYRIA
Med.
Sea
Dumayr
Mezzeh
Marj Ruhayyil
Damascus
0
100
ISRAEL
KM
Homs: Four Royal Air Force Tornado GR4s launch Storm Shadow fire-and-forget missiles at storage facility 24km west of Homs
Homs: French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets attack chemical weapons equipment storage and command and control centre at Shayrat
Zabadani
Dumayr
Jamraya
Dumayr airbase
Douma
Barzeh
LEBANON
April 7: Suspected
chemical attack on
town of Douma
leaves estimated
70 people dead
DAMASCUS
Mezzeh
airbase
Damascus
International
Airport
Damascus: Guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser fire cruise missiles at Centre d’Études et de Recherches Scientifiques in suburb of Jamraya. Storage facility and command centre at Barzeh also attacked
3
0
15
KM
Marj
Ruhayyil
airbase
the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters; Pentagon; IICT; AFP; Google Earth