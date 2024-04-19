Person reportedly engulfed in flames outside New York courthouse where Trump trial underway

Open this photo in gallery: Media vehicles are parked outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court building as former US President Donald Trump attends his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, in New York City on April 19.ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

A person was covered in flames outside the New York courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial is underway, CNN reported on Friday.

Representatives for New York’s fire and police departments as well as the mayor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

The person on fire received medical attention and was taken from the area, said CNN reporters at the scene, adding that the circumstances of the fire was unclear. The smell of smoke and burning human flesh lingered in the air, they added.

The courthouse in New York City is already under heightened security given the former president’s presence in the courtroom each day.