Peru giving up on virus restrictions in face of sinking economy

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

World

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Peru giving up on virus restrictions in face of sinking economy

Franklin BriceñO
Lima, Peru
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On the same day that the Peruvian government announced another grim increase in the number of coronavirus infections, thousands of people packed together in hours-long lines outside shopping malls for a chance to buy a new sweater, sneakers or computer.

Peru – which has reported the world’s sixth-highest number of cases in a population of just 32 million – has decided to ignore scientific warnings and opened many of the country’s largest shopping malls this week. The government had been following international advice on fighting COVID-19 – enforcing a strict stay-at-home order for three months – but the measures failed to prevent one of the world’s worst outbreaks, and the country now faces one of the region’s deepest recessions on top of rising death rates.

The official unemployment rate sits at 13 per cent, and one university study estimates that the country will lose 4.2 million jobs by the end of the year – figures that don’t even capture the large part of the economy that is informal.

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of community-run soup kitchens have popped up, providing cheap meals for neighbours who pool resources because they can no longer afford to feed themselves on their own.

“It’s hard, and sad, when you have kids and there’s no food,” Yeni Anco, a 46-year-old mother of seven, whose husband sells face masks on the streets of Lima. “A bigger kid can take it, but a little one can’t.”

So now, Peru is prioritizing commerce over public health, and hoping for the best. Reopening malls is the largest step the government has taken so far, but by June 30, all anti-virus measures will be removed.

With 402 stores, including H&M and Zara, the Lima MegaPlaza has a normal capacity of 30,000 people. Management was limiting shoppers to half that number under government orders this week – but the result was thousands of people in closely packed lines outside.

More than 2,000 waited Tuesday afternoon in lines that snaked from the main entrance of the mall. Almost all wore masks, but many did not respect the 3-foot (1-meter) distancing mandated by the Peruvian government – already less than the 6 feet advised elsewhere. Street vendors, taxi drivers and beggars wandered among the crowds.

Two police officers watched passively.

“With all these people packed together, I want to get out of here,” said Evelyn García, a 35-year-old beauty-products saleswoman waiting to buy a laptop waiting outside the mall. Despite her concern, she said, she needed the computer to work from home.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been suffering with an old computer for 100 days,” she said, rubbing disinfectant on her hands. “This is the only solution I have right now.”

Chilean company Parque Arauco, owner of MegaPlaza and 20 other Peruvian malls, said it was co-operating closely with local authorities to ensure compliance with health rules outside its facilities.

Before entering the mall, each shopper had their temperatures taken and their hands and shoes disinfected. Children are barred from the malls and playgrounds, food courts, and other public areas are closed.

Still, epidemiologists said reopening Peru’s malls as the country continues to report more than 4,000 new cases every day is virtually guaranteed to accelerate infection.

“Outside the malls there’s no control and lots of people gathered, desperate to shop,” said epidemiologist Juan Astuvilca, dean of the Lima College of Medicine.

Peru was the first country in Latin America to impose widespread quarantine, which began on March 16. But with nearly half the working population of 16 million in informal jobs like construction or street vending that don’t have benefits or the ability to work from home, millions defied the order, labouring to feed themselves and their families.

Story continues below advertisement

After decades of underinvestment in public health, the epidemic’s spread swiftly became overwhelming. On Tuesday, intensive care units in Peru were nearly 88 per cent occupied. In all, more than 8,400 people have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that almost certainly understates the toll.

“Hospitals are on the verge of collapse,” said epidemiologist Ciro Maguiña, a professor of medicine at Cayetano Heredia University.

So, faced with widespread discontent and an expected 12 per cent drop in gross domestic product this year, President Martín Vizcarra began a gradual loosening of quarantine and curfew measures last month. Opening the malls is the latest and biggest step. Owned mostly by powerful regional conglomerates, Peru’s malls provide jobs for some 180,000 people.

So, faced with widespread discontent and an expected 12 per cent drop in gross domestic product this year, President Martín Vizcarra began a gradual loosening of quarantine and curfew measures last month. Opening the malls is the latest and biggest step. Owned mostly by powerful regional conglomerates, Peru’s malls provide jobs for some 180,000 people.

Vizcarra said the urgent need to restart the economy meant that every Peruvian would be responsible for helping to manage disease, rather than relying on government controls.

“Everyone has to make sure that everyone respects social distancing,” Vizcarra said in a public appearance Monday. “We’re reopening, but trusting in Peruvians’ sense of responsibility.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Maguiña, the epidemiologist, said that would not be enough: “If they don’t implement better controls, we’ll probably have more infected and more dead.”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies