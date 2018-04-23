 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Peru’s attorney-general orders arrest of two suspects in killing of Canadian man

Peru’s attorney-general orders arrest of two suspects in killing of Canadian man

LIMA, Peru
The Associated Press

Peru’s attorney-general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a Canadian man who travelled to the Amazon rain forest to study hallucinogenic medicine.

Authorities have said that a mob dragged Sebastian Woodroffe by the neck to his death shortly after people accused him of killing Olivia Arevalo, an octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru.

Prosecutors said Monday the two suspects were identified in a video shot on a cellphone showing the moment Woodroffe was killed last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say forensic experts are studying Woodroffe’s body to determine whether he had any involvement in Arevalo’s killing as was initially suggested.

Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.