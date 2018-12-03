 Skip to main content

World Philippino journalist Maria Ressa to turn herself in after police warrant

The editor of a Philippine online news website will turn herself into the authorities on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Maria Ressa, the editor of the website Rappler, was charged with five counts of tax fraud last month. Ms. Ressa said the charges were “trumped up” in an attempt to “harrass and intimidate” the news organization. Rappler has been very critical of President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration.

Ms. Ressa told the Guardian Sunday that a warrant for her arrest was issued and she would surrender first thing Monday morning and post bail. It was issued when she returned to the Philippines after travelling to receive awards for the work Ms. Ressa has done with Rappler, including the 2018 Knight International Journalism award and this year’s prestigious Press Freedom award.

On Sunday evening, Ms. Ressa landed in Manila worried she could be arrested at the airport.

Ms. Ressa says she will challenge the charges, which include three counts of failure to file returns, and one count of tax evasion. The formal accusations bring with them a potential 10-year prison term under Philippines tax law.

The warrant is said to be the latest in what has been seen as a direct attack by Mr. Duterte’s regime on news organizations that are critical of his government, in particular the war on drugs.

In January, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission temporarily revoked Rappler's registration on the basis that it violated the country's constitution over foreign ownership rules.

With files from The Guardian

