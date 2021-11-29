Sudan, 1998: A well-nourished man steals maize from a starving child at a Médecins sans frontières (Doctors Without Borders) food centre in Ajiep. Famine affected millions in Sudan in the late 1990s, made worse by human-rights abuses in the conflict between government troops and rebels in the south.Photography by Tom Stoddart/Getty Images

He covered everything from the horrors of war to the backrooms of politics and the devastation of famines, and brought new meaning to every event through the lens of his camera.

Tom Stoddart’s 40-year career in photojournalism took him to all corners of the globe. He was there when the Berlin Wall fell, when two airplanes hit the World Trade Center, when Nelson Mandela was sworn in as president of South Africa, when Greenpeace activists tried to stop the seal hunt in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and when a shy teenager named Lady Diana Spencer got engaged to a prince.

But it was his coverage of conflict – from Bosnia to Lebanon, Sri Lanka and Iraq – that resulted in some of his most memorable images. His powerful depictions of human suffering, often in stark black and white, have been published around the world and housed at Britain’s Imperial War Museum. “Tom was the finest news photographer, not just of his generation, but of many generations,” said Jane Sherwood, a news editor at Getty Images.

Tom Stoddart at the Berlin Wall on Nov. 10, 1989, the day the first section of the Cold War barrier was dismantled.

Mr. Stoddart was born in northern England in 1953 and he dreamed of becoming a reporter. But when he applied for a job at the Berwick Advertiser, the only position available was as an apprentice photographer. Photojournalism immediately became a lifelong passion and by the late 1970s Mr. Stoddart was in London freelancing for Time magazine and the Sunday Times.

He quickly made a name for himself in the early 1980s through his coverage of the civil war in Lebanon. His work included harrowing photographs of a besieged Palestinian refugee camp, some of which were featured in a book released last year titled Extraordinary Women: Images of Courage, Endurance & Defiance.

In the early 1990s, Mr. Stoddart became captivated by the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was injured during heavy fighting in 1992 but returned a year after to report on the hardship of life in Sarajevo. He later said that he was drawn to the conflict because of the “dignified and resolute way that these people conducted themselves.”

Mr. Stoddart died of cancer on Nov. 17 at the age of 67. When asked once how he coped after so many years covering loss and tragedy, he replied: “Humans do terrible things to each other, but there is also courage and humanity. That helps me keep it all in perspective.”





Sarajevo, 1993: Gunmen watch a defiant Meliha Varesanovic as she walks to work in the dangerous suburb of Dobrinja. In the 1990s, the city, capital of the newly independent Bosnia and Herzegovina, spent 1,425 days under siege by Bosnian Serb fighters who wanted their own state.

London, 1980: Lady Diana Spencer is startled after stalling her new red Mini Metro outside her apartment in Earls Court. The picture was taken days before her engagement to Prince Charles was announced.

Orgreave, Yorkshire, 1984: A demonstrator rests as police line up to protect a coking plant during a miners' strike. The 'Battle of Orgreave' was one of the most violent episodes of the Thatcher-era conflict, with police clashing with up to 5,000 miners.

Bucharest, the 1980s: Soldiers of the Romanian People's Army take up positions in a fountain. By the late 1980s, Romanians' anger at the Communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu boiled over into revolution, and on Christmas Day, 1989, the dictator and his wife were executed by firing squad.

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, 2011: A woman sits amid the crowd watching a Ladies' Day race at the Cheltenham Festival, an annual highlight of the British horse-racing scene.

Auchonvilliers, France, 2013: An unexploded First World War shell sits in a field that was once a conflict zone. In the spring and fall, farmers in what was once the Western Front reap an annual 'harvest' of unexploded ordnance, barbed wire, shrapnel and other relics such as this.