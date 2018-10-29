Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: What we know so far

Open this photo in gallery Oct. 28, 2018: Stars of David bear the names of those killed at a memorial outside Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, a day after a mass shooting there. Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

The latest

Suspect Gregory Bowers is due to appear in federal court on Monday after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people and rekindled fears about anti-Semitism and political violence in the United States.

The 11 victims of Saturday’s attack on the Tree of Life synagogue ranged in age from 97 to 54. They included a Canadian-born researcher and two brothers with developmental disabilities.

When he surrendered to police, the gunman allegedly told a SWAT officer he had “wanted all Jews to die.” Anti-Semitic posts on the social-media site Gab also showed the suspect believed a Jewish non-profit’s support for refugees was tantamount to “bring[ing] invaders in that kill our people.” The charges against him include obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, a hate crime that can carry the death penalty.

Canadians organized solidarity rallies in cities across the country over the weekend, with more events planned in Montreal and Toronto on Monday. The Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City, where six worshippers were killed in a mass shooting last year, sent condolences to the Pittsburgh synagogue, saying “the madness of men” stuck again and that “this act is of enormous gravity and cannot leave us indifferent.”

How it happened

Site of synagogue attack 279 19 Pittsburgh Ont. N.Y. Detail Penn. Pittsburgh 0 5 0 200 KM KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ASSOCIATED PRESS; TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU Site of synagogue attack 279 19 Pittsburgh Ont. N.Y. Detail Penn. Pittsburgh 0 5 0 200 KM KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ASSOCIATED PRESS; TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU 279 Site of synagogue attack 19 79 Ont. Pittsburgh N.Y. Penn. Detail Pittsburgh 0 200 0 5 KM KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ASSOCIATED PRESS; TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU

Open this photo in gallery A police officer stands guard outside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP/Getty Images

Saturday’s massacre took place at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a residential neighbourhood of Pittsburgh where the Jewish community has deep roots. The synagogue is home to three congregations who were beginning Shabbat services that morning; one was preparing for a bris, a baby’s circumcision ritual.

Around 9:45 a.m. (ET), the gunman burst in and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. In the basement, the New Light congregation heard crashing sounds from upstairs, then saw a body on the staircase, eyewitness Barry Werber, 76, told Associated Press. The worshippers hid in a supply closet as the gunman entered the darkened basement room and looked around. “I can’t say anything, and I’m barely breathing,” Mr. Werber said. “He didn’t see us, thank God.”

More worshippers were shot and killed until the first police officers arrived around 10 a.m. The gunman opened fire on them. He barricaded himself in a third-floor room where the SWAT team made contact at 10:55, exchanging more gunfire before his surrender at 11:08. “Suspect’s talking about, uh, all these Jews need to die,” The New York Times reported an officer as saying. “The suspect keeps telling about killing Jews, he doesn’t want any of them to live.”

The dead

Open this photo in gallery The victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting included, clockwise from top left: Melvin Wax, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Daniel Stein and Cecil Rosenthal. The Associated Press

Officials released the victims' names the day after the attack. The mostly elderly victims included retired academics and accountants, a family physician and two developmentally disabled brothers who were friendly fixtures at Shabbat worship services. One of those killed, Joyce Fienberg, grew up in Toronto, where she met her husband as an undergraduate. Here are fuller profiles of the dead.

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Richard Gottfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, 59 and 54

married couple Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86

Daniel Stein, 71

Melvin Wax, 88

Irving Younger, 69

The suspect

Open this photo in gallery Robert Gregory Bowers, shown in an undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo. Jeff Swensen/The Associated Press

Who he is: Robert Gregory Bowers was a long-haul trucker who worked for himself, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said on Sunday. Little else was known about the suspect, who had no apparent criminal record.

What he believes: Mr. Bowers apparently posted an anti-Semitic message on a social media account linked to him just a few minutes before he opened fire. He expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and later told police that “I just want to kill Jews” and that “all these Jews need to die,” authorities said.

His weapons: Officials say Mr. Bowers was armed with a rifle and three handguns when he walked inside the synagogue. Mr. Bowers had a license to carry firearms and legally owned his guns, a law-enforcement official told Associated press on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

What will happen to him: Mr. Bowers is charged with 11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation. Mr. Brady says federal prosecutors are seeking approval to pursue the death penalty, which would require approval from U.S. Attorney-General Jeff Sessions.

Communities in mourning

Open this photo in gallery Oct. 28: An Israeli national flag is seen at a memorial down the road from the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Squirrel Hill, the neighbourhood shaken by Saturday’s tragedy, is a hub of American Jewish life, where immigrants have put down roots since the Industrial Revolution, columnist David Shribman explains in a dispatch to The Globe and Mail from the city. The immigrant enclave has gotten more diverse over the years, but the kosher restaurants and clocktower with Hebrew letters still testify to its past. “Pittsburgh, and especially Squirrel Hill, was the centre of Jewish identity not only for Pittsburgh but in a way for the entire country,” historian Steven R. Weisman said in an interview. “It is not possible to discuss American Jewry without discussing Pittsburgh.”

When Squirrel Hill residents gathered to mourn over the weekend, Jewish communities across the city, the country and the world also held vigils and services in solidarity. Events were organized in Canadian cities including Montreal, Ottawa, Halifax and Vancouver.

Open this photo in gallery Oct. 28: The names of the Pittsburgh shooting victims are held during a vigil against anti-Semitism and white supremacy at the Human Rights Monument in Ottawa. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The bigger picture: Anti-Semitism and violence

Open this photo in gallery Aug. 11, 2017: White nationalist groups march with torches through the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va. Mykal McEldowney/The Associated Press

The attack in Pittsburgh is not being seen as an isolated incident of ant-Semitism. In recent years, the United States has seen a growing wave of politically charged hate speech against Jewish, black and immigrant Americans. White nationalist groups, several of whom supported U.S. President Donald Trump’s rise to power, last year rallied in the streets of Charlottesville, Va., chanting “Jews will not replace us”; and this year, amid U.S. midterm elections, a Florida man mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and party supporters including George Soros, a Jewish Hungarian-American billionaire who is often the target of far-right conspiracy theories.

The U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League has documented rising numbers of hate crimes against Jews in recent years, as shown in the charts below. Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill have not been immune: In a 2017 report on Pittsburgh’s Jewish community by Brandeis University, about one in six respondents said they had directly experienced anti-Semitism in the preceding year, mostly involving comments, insults, jokes and stereotypes. One told of a campaign sign for Donald Trump being put in their yard with a note saying it was from their “neighbourhood youth Hitler.”

What Trump has said

In tweets Saturday afternoon, Mr. Trump denounced the shooting as "evil" and an "attack on all humanity." But by Monday he was directing his anger at the news media instead, saying the "great anger" in the United States was the fault of inaccurate news reporting. It echoed his response to the previous week's string of bomb-by-mail attacks on Democrats, which he also blamed on a toxic effect by "fake news" on the political discourse.

...This evil Anti-Semitic attack is an assault on humanity. It will take all of us working together to extract the poison of Anti-Semitism from our world. We must unite to conquer hate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

....of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Mr. Trump also attracted criticism for suggesting the synagogue shooting could have been prevented if an armed guard had been present inside. This echoed past statements the President has made when questioned about gun control in the aftermath of a mass shooting.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump suggested it was his duty to stay on the midterm campaign trail despite the synagogue shooting and the mail bombs. “With what happened early today, that horrible, horrible attack in Pittsburgh, I was saying maybe I should cancel both this and that," he said at a rally in Illinois on Saturday. “And then I said to myself, I remembered … the New York Stock Exchange on September 11th, and the New York Stock Exchange was open the following day.” That was not true: After the Sept. 11 attacks, the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges remained closed until Sept. 17, the longest shutdown since 1933.

Political reaction around the world

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadians’ hearts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh today, as they endured a horrific anti-Semitic attack while at prayer. May the families of those murdered be comforted, and may the injured recover quickly and fully. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 27, 2018

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

Very sad to see the tragic events in Pittsburgh today. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims. We must continue to work together to defeat anti-semitism and bigotry in all its forms. https://t.co/skEKN4jeiO — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 27, 2018

B.C. Premier John Horgan

British Columbians’ hearts are broken hearing the devastating news of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Everyone should feel safe in a place of worship. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) October 27, 2018

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today: pic.twitter.com/NBMO31lMU2 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 27, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron

I strongly condemn this horrific act of antisemitism in Pittsburgh. All my thoughts to the victims and my sympathy for their beloved ones. https://t.co/pL9z72PdlL — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 27, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May

"I’m deeply shocked by the reports of a shooting at a synagogue in the US today. Our thoughts are with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and all those affected by this sickening and cowardly act." – PM @theresa_may — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 27, 2018

Commentary and analysis

Compiled by Globe staff

Based on reporting by Associated Press, with reports from Globe staff, Reuters and The New York Times News Service