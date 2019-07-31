 Skip to main content

World Planned Parenthood and ACLU suing Missouri over new restrictive abortion law

Kansas City, Missouri
The Associated Press
Anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Tuesday, July 30, against the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28.

Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are suing the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28.

The organizations allege in the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the abortion bill signed in May by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest is part of an “unrelenting campaign to deny patients the health care they seek and to which they are entitled.”

The lawsuit says the law will harm plaintiffs and their patients by seriously restricting their access to pre-viability abortion care.

Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli jones, said the office had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office didn’t immediately return a phone call.

