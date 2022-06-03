Residents of Ripon, northern England, gather for a dinner organized in a street of the town as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 3.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The Royal Family gathered without the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning in a service marking the second day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old, who is suffering from mobility issues, was praised for her 70-year reign at the thanksgiving service – an event which she pulled out of after experiencing “discomfort” during the opening of the four-day holiday.

The longest-ever serving monarch will also miss the Epsom Derby horse race on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, raising the possibility that her last appearance of the Jubilee was on Thursday evening, when she lit a ceremonial beacon outside the palace.

The service was attended by the remainder of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who were absent from the official balcony appearance on Friday. That was reserved for “working” members of the family – a position the couple no longer hold after leaving their official roles in 2020.

Their first appearance at the Jubilee was mixed: the Sussexes are considered highly polarizing in Britain, and their appearance outside the Cathedral was greeted with both boos and cheers.

Also missing at Friday’s service was Prince Andrew, officially known as the Duke of York, the Queen’s second son. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that he would bow out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Prince Andrew was forced to quit his royal duties in 2019 over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In February, he settled a U.S. lawsuit in which he was accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage. He denied any wrongdoing.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the service of thanksgiving for the Queen.ARTHUR EDWARDS/Getty Images

With the Archbishop of Canterbury also out owing to COVID-19, the Archbishop of York stepped in to give Friday’s service, including a direct message to the absent Queen and allusions to her love of horse racing.

“Your Majesty, we are sorry that you’re not here with us this morning, but we are so glad that you are still in the saddle,” he said. “And we are glad that there is still more to come. So thank you for staying the course.”

Outside the cathedral, meanwhile, crowds gathered to try and catch a glimpse of the Royal Family, but signs of political strife occasionally cut through the jubilant atmosphere.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, were greeted with loud boos – and a few cheers. The reception hinted at the public’s dissatisfaction over his leadership and his refusal to resign after a scandal over parties at Downing Street during pandemic restrictions (which has only partially faded into the background over the holiday).

Sipping Möet champagne on the edge of the crowd, friends Andy Tebb, Emma Sadler and Leeon Fleming admitted they had widely differing views on royalty – only Ms. Sadler considers herself a staunch royalist – and political views.

But all spoke with admiration about the Queen herself, pointing out that her apparent sense of duty and responsibility stood out relative to Mr. Johnson, in light of “partygate,” and his political rival, Labour Leader Keir Starmer, who they feel doesn’t offer a strong alternative.

“[The Queen] makes everyone look worse in comparison,” said Mr. Tebb, a Labour supporter.

“We’re a little bit disappointed with [British] politics,” said Ms. Sadler, a Conservative voter.

Polling by YouGov this week showed the extent of the Queen’s popularity, with 81 per cent of respondents saying they liked the monarch. By contrast, YouGov reported Mr. Johnson was popular with just 28 per cent of respondents, while Mr. Starmer was popular with only 33 per cent.

The scandal is the latest threat to Mr. Johnson’s leadership. Thirty Conservative MPs have publicly called for the Prime Minister to resign over partygate or face a leadership contest, and another 18 have criticized him, according to the Times. That remains short of the 54 needed to trigger a vote of no confidence.

The political crisis also coincides with a spike in the cost of living, with 9-per-cent inflation in April from a year earlier.

- With files from Reuters

