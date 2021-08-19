 Skip to main content
Police investigating report of possible explosive device in truck near U.S. Capitol

Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
A police cruiser blocks a street near the U.S. Capitol and a Library of Congress building, in Washington, on Aug. 19.

Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated multiple buildings on the sprawling Capitol complex, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress,” and that it was an “active bomb threat investigation.”

The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated congressional offices nearby, encouraging people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to leave the area. Congress is on recess this week.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. Police were sending snipers to the scene, according to the officials.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The area was block off by police cars and barricades. Also responding were the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The White House said it was monitoring the situation and was being briefed by law enforcement.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

