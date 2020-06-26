 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

Suspect shot by police after stabbing in Glasgow

LONDON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Emergency responders are at the scene after reported stabbings in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 26, 2020.

@JATV_SCOTLAND/Reuters

A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.

Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable, Steve Johnson, said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

He said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that a police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

