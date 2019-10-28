 Skip to main content

World

Police search for suspect after two people killed, 12 injured in shooting in Texas

GREENVILLE, Texas
The Associated Press
Authorities work the scene after a deadly shooting in Greenville, Tex., on Oct. 27, 2019.

A suspected gunman remained on the loose Monday after opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 12 others injured.

The search continued for the unidentified shooter that authorities believe may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. They said others may have been shot at random.

The shooting happened about midnight Saturday at what Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event.

Authorities believe there was one male shooter who entered the venue through the back door and began firing with a handgun. Meeks described “complete chaos” after the shots rang out, with hundreds of people fleeing, including the gunman.

Of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass, authorities said.

The shooting came as Texas A&M University-Commerce, about 60 miles (97 kilometres) northeast of Dallas, celebrated homecoming weekend. According to its website, it is the second-largest university in the Texas A&M University System.

The two people killed were both males, Meeks said. Family members identified one of the victims to local media as Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas.

After a vigil for Berry on Sunday night at a Dallas park, at least one person opened fire. Dallas police say no one was injured but several vehicles were reported damaged.

