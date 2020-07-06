Police seizure of Chinese scholar and critic raises new fear of academic repression in Hong Kong

Police in Beijing seized an outspoken philosophy professor on Monday morning, a fate he himself foretold months ago in a country whose leadership brooks little criticism.

Xu Zhangrun, a legal scholar at Tsinghua University, had written a series of essays that stood as some of the most trenchant questioning of China’s direction under president Xi Jinping to emerge from within the country’s borders in recent years.

Now, the disappearance of a critic who bluntly called for an end to political repression has further elevated fears about the future of academic inquiry not just in mainland China, but also in Hong Kong, a city grappling with its own future under a new national security law that has already resulted in the arrest of people for words they have inscribed on paper.

Story continues below advertisement

In late January, Prof. Xu laid blame for the initial outbreak of the Coronavirus at the feet of Mr. Xi and “the cabal that surrounds him,” saying the virus had been able to spread in a country that has instituted “big data totalitarianism” under a political system that overly concentrates power at the top and “turns every natural disaster into an even greater man-made catastrophe.” China’s current leadership “represent the worst political team to have run China since 1978,” he wrote, while ridiculing Mr. Xi as “clueless.” He called instead for greater political freedom.

By that time, Prof. Xu had already been demoted from his professorial position and relieved of instructional duties at Tsinghua and he warned that “this may well even be the last thing I write.”

On Monday morning, friends of Mr. Xu said, more than 10 police cars arrived at his house in Beijing and took him away.

Chinese authorities routinely arrest those who challenge Communist Party authority, including lawyers, scholars, writers and journalists — at least 48 of whom were in prison last year. The detention of Prof. Xu “reveals the paranoia of the current leadership over perceived threats to its power,” said Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Brookings Institution.

But seeing Prof. Xu disappear less than a week after the imposition of the new Hong Kong national security law has only served to elevate concern among that city’s scholars that, “with the national security legislation, the political pressure being applied to academics might increase,” said Willy Lam, an expert in Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Researchers in the future “might exercise self-censorship. They might not want to be seen as criticizing the Beijing regime,” he said.

It is impossible to separate what has happened to Prof. Xu with what is taking place in Hong Kong, argued Badiucao, a Shanghai-born artist who creates biting satirical images about modern-day China and its leadership under his pen name. On Monday, he published a stark black and red image of Prof. Xu surrounded by the letters for “Free Xu.”

Story continues below advertisement

The “Iron Curtain is closing,” he said in an interview.

For Beijing, he added, the message behind Mr. Xu’s detention is: “no matter where you are — mainlander or Hongkonger — no matter who you are — famous academic or civilian — we will arrest you and destroy your reputation.”

China’s foreign ministry said Monday it has no information about Prof. Xu.

But worry about what can be freely said has already proliferated in Hong. At coffee shops like the 9 3/4 cafe, employees spent the weekend clearing away notes from protesters that had been posted to the walls that had declared support for independence or “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times.” The latter is an eight-character slogan in Cantonese that Andy Wan, a worker at the cafe, on Monday referred to only as “the eight words.”

“We wouldn’t say them loudly in public,” he said. The cafe has saved the messages it removed from the walls. But “we are just keeping them as a memory,” Mr. Wan said. In Hong Kong today, “you can’t even say the things that you want to say. You have to say or write what the government wants you to do, or wants you to say.”

In January, Prof. Xu had pointed to Hong Kong as a potential “ray of hope,” after the outbreak of months of demonstrations that brought millions of people to the streets to oppose closer ties with mainland China and protest Beijing’s authoritarian rule.

Story continues below advertisement

“A breakthrough originating from the periphery may augur once more a moment that favours a push towards meaningful constitutional and legal rule in China,” Prof. Xu wrote in an essay translated by the scholar Gereme Barmé.

Elsewhere, however, Prof. Xu warned that China courts risk in pursuing the establishment of a new “Red Empire” rooted in Marxism-Leninism, an ideology he derides as unworthy of a modern state.

“If you are going to force people into silence, blind them to reality, hamper the natural and free growth of inquiring minds, and instead feed them a diet of a dated nineteenth-century Germano-Slavic dogma,” he wrote, ‘then all you’ll end up with is a nation of reduced intellect, a country that has crippled itself.”

Under Mr. Xi, he wrote, Chinese leadership is “fixated on ensuring eternal ‘One Family Domination.’ They are heedless of what the times require; their folly is absolute.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.