Poorest residents are bearing the biggest brunt of COVID-19 hit to India’s economy, study finds

Open this photo in gallery People who are mostly working as daily wage labourers, and are out of jobs due to a partial lockdown and travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and the needy queue up to receive meals distributed by volunteers in Siliguri, India, on May 28, 2021. DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images

As India begins to ease localized lockdowns after a steady decline in official COVID-19 numbers, experts are sounding the alarm over the extent of the economic blow from the second wave. A new study from India’s leading economic data research company, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, found that more than 97 per cent of Indian households are poorer compared with a year ago. More than 22 million jobs were lost in April and May, said CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas.

The crisis comes on the back of a fragile economy that was hobbling back to recovery after last year’s national lockdown, which saw mass job cuts and millions of stranded migrant workers. Data show the income shock of that crisis was borne by the poorest, pushing an additional 230 million people below the poverty line, according to The State of Working India 2021 report.

Poverty rates rose dramatically, from 25 per cent to 40 per cent in rural areas and from 15 per cent to 35 per cent in urban areas, noted Amit Bosale, a co-author of the report who heads the Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University. The drop in income has led to deep indebtedness, lowered food intake and loss of education opportunities.

Kashima Khatun, a domestic worker in her 30s in Gurugram, is one of the millions who have paid a heavy price. Her family income was cut in half for more than nine months when her husband travelled back to their village in West Bengal in March, 2020. With the sudden lockdown, he got stuck there, and Ms. Khatun became the only breadwinner, earning the equivalent of $230 a month. “But I lost my job thrice due to changing restrictions and fear of infection so it was very difficult to make ends meet,” she said.

Just as things were stabilizing a few months ago, with her husband back in the city, she was temporarily let go from her job again as COVID-19 cases started to rise in the area where she worked. Then she was urgently called back to her village when her daughter developed complications in the last stage of her pregnancy. “I don’t know what I will do in case she needs a surgery,” Ms. Khatun said. “We are left with no savings to be able to afford it.”

Open this photo in gallery A daily wage labourer rests in front of closed shops along a footpath during a lockdown in West Bengal state, which has been extended till June 15, to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Siliguri, India. DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP/Getty Images

But stories like Ms. Khatun’s are going unnoticed. “In the second wave, the health crisis has been so immense that the economic crisis has gone under the radar,” Prof. Bosale told The Globe and Mail. On the ground, the impact is a double whammy, putting great pressure on a severely stressed economy where the vulnerable had not yet recovered from the blow of last year and the long shadow that it cast, he added.

“It is urgent we learn lessons from what worked and what didn’t from the crisis of 2020,” Prof. Bosale said. “The sheer scale and that it has affected such a large part of the informal sector and a huge proportion of the population is concerning. The relief measures have not been adequate.”

Welfare groups reported that the distribution of free food rations and cash transfers were more robust last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with a local newspaper this week that while it was too early to comment on the impact of the second wave on the economy, she recognized that hospitality and all service sectors had suffered. In response to criticism that the government had not yet announced a “big deal stimulus,” she said the annual budget presented in February was “designed for a COVID-affected economy” and that many of the proposals were still kicking in.

“The second wave of COVID-19 has affected the momentum of economic recovery. We expect a recovery in the economy from July,” the national government’s chief economic adviser, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, told a news agency on Thursday. But the pandemic is not going to affect the fiscal deficit target and the disinvestment target, he added.

A major dip in salaried jobs has spurred more gig work. Between January and April, nearly nine million salaried jobs were lost in both rural and urban India, particularly among smaller enterprises, Mr. Vyas said.

This has had a cascading effect on the Indian middle class, which has shrunk by a third, according to the Pew Research Center. The disrupted economic activity has led to a loss of $117-billion or 3.75 per cent of gross domestic product, Barclays found.

Early estimates suggest the number of formal jobs lost is disproportionately higher among women, Soumya Kapoor Mehta, head of Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy, a research centre, told The Globe.

In November, 2020, labour-force participation for women in urban areas dropped to as low as 7 per cent. “Many women are leaving formal jobs because of not being able to manage domestic chores and, in the absence of quality child-care services, they have no choice,” Ms. Mehta said.

“What is worrying is the trend in rural areas, where traditionally women’s labour-force participation has been higher than in cities,” she added. “With the return of the migrants – now for the second time – agriculture, which was being feminized, is now increasingly replacing women with returning men.”

By all accounts, the effects of the crisis are likely to be long-term and the recovery slow. “Even with re-employment, the poor will have to borrow money to pay off debts that will impact their future spending decisions,” said Prof. Bosale, noting that it is imperative that programs promoting food security, including free rations, are extended until the end of 2021.

The stress of the past year keeps Ms. Khatun awake at night. When she returns to Gurugram this month from her village 1,500 kilometres away, she is unsure whether she will have a job to go back to. “I keep wondering, will the world ever be the same again?”

