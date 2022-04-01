This photo taken on March 31, 2022 shows Pope Francis (C) posing with newly elected Dene Nation National Chief Gerald Antoine (6th right), former national chief of Canada's Assembly of First Nations Phil Fontaine (5th left) and other First Nations delegation members in the VaticanHANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

For decades, residential school survivors have called upon the Pope to apologize for the devastating harms inflicted by the Church-run schools - on Friday they got one. The Pope has apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church’s role in the tragedy of residential schools.

“I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart, I am very sorry, and I joined my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon clearly,” Pope Francis told Indigenous delegates assembled at the Vatican on Friday. “The content of the faith cannot be transmitted in a way contrary to faith itself.”

“I also feel shame and I’m saying it now ... for the role that the number of Catholics, particularly those with educational responsibilities, have had and all these things that wounded you [and] the abuse you suffered, and in the lack of respect shown for your identity and culture.”

This is the first time the Pope has issued a formal public apology.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission urged an apology in 2015 as part of its 94 calls to action. That call, No. 58, asked the Pope to issue an apology in Canada to survivors and communities for the Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, sexual and physical abuse of children. Friday’s apology doesn’t preclude another apology in Canada; the Pope has promised to come to Canada later this year.

The Pope hinted he would time his visit for the festival of St. Anne on July 26. “I think, for example, of the great veneration that many of you have for St. Anne, the grandmother of Jesus, and I hope to be with you on that day,” he said.

More than 150,000 Inuit, Métis and First Nations children were forced to attend the schools, in a government-backed system designed to strip them of their language and culture. More than 4,000 children died, according to the TRC in what it has said amounted to cultural genocide.

In three private meetings with the Pope earlier this week, Indigenous peoples had urged him to apologize, and asked for reparations for the harms done, land to be returned and more supports in the search for unmarked graves.

The last meeting with Pope Francis on Friday mixed somber reflection and prayer with celebration and spectacle to cap off an historic and often poignant week along the route to truth and reconciliation.

All three Indigenous groups – Métis, Inuit and First Nations, plus seven Canadian bishops – met Francis in the Sala Clementina in the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace. The location spoke to the significance of the event – the sala, an enormous hall, was built in the 16th Century and is used by popes for meetings of absolute holy and administrative importance.

Almost 200 delegates and other participants, including musicians and dancers, opened the session with an expression of gratitude to the Pope for listening to the Indigenous stories of suffering and intergenerational trauma resulting from the government-funded, Catholic-run schools.

A prayer by elder Fred Kelly, spiritual advisor to the Assembly of First Nations, followed in both English and the Nishnawbe language, along with prayers from the other Indigenous groups. According to prepared remarks issued ahead of the meeting, an unidentified member of the Métis delegation will speak about the unmarked graves near the sites of former residential schools and the pain their recent discoveries caused.

“The perpetrators were not following the ways of God and the commandments and teachings of what they represented,” the delegate said. “A confession of apology on the land where it took place is what must occur. The Church’s penance will be to repair what has been damaged and only then where there will be absolution.”

After Francis spoke, the celebratory cultural events began, including an Inuit drum dance, a performance by Métis fiddlers and First Nations’ dancers. The event will finish with gift giving by both sides, and a blessing from Francis.

Among the gifts presented to the Pope on Friday is a pair of traditional handmade snowshoes, brought by Adrian Gunner, Cree Nation Youth Grand Chief of northern Quebec. He walks in his grandfather’s footsteps: four decades ago, Cree Chief Billy Diamond presented a pair of snowshoes to Pope John Paul II, as he urged the pontiff to support Indigenous rights.

Following the apology, Francis presented golden olive branches, a symbol of peace and reconciliation, to representatives of the three Indigenous groups, and thanked them for their visit.

Former national Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Phil Fontaine accepted the gift, appearing happy to finally hear an apology. In 2009, Mr. Fontaine visited Pope Benedict, who only expressed sorrow and anguish at what the Church had done to Indigenous children. Mr. Fontaine was one of the first survivors to speak publicly about the sexual, physical and spiritual abuse endured by himself and thousands others.