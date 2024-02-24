Pope Francis has cancelled an audience scheduled for Saturday as a precaution after suffering a mild flu, the Vatican press office said in a short statement, without adding details.

Francis was scheduled to meet with Rome deacons in the morning.

The pontiff, 87, had already been forced to cancel some of his activities in November due to breathing problems. A scan at the time ruled out lung complications. Francis had a part of one lung removed when he was young and still living in his native Argentina.

Last April, the pope spent three days at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for what the Vatican said was bronchitis. He was discharged after receiving intravenous antibiotics.

Francis also spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing. He was readmitted in June 2023 for an operation to repair an abdominal hernia and remove scarring from previous surgeries.

When asked about his fragile health in a recent TV interview, Francis quipped what has become his standard line: “Still alive, you know.”