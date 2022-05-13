The final audience stands with Pope Francis and members of the Indigenous delegation where the Pontiff delivered an apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada's residential school system, at the Vatican, Friday, April 1, 2022.Vatican Media/The Canadian Press

Pope Francis will visit Canada at the height of the summer in a cross-country tour that will take in Quebec City, Edmonton and Iqaluit, the Vatican announced Friday.

The visit will take place from July 24 to July 30, a somewhat longer trip than had been expected for the increasingly frail pontiff, who is 85 and was recently spotted in a wheelchair for the first time because of chronic pain in his right knee.

The Vatican press office gave no other details of his trip, saying that information on the full program “will be published in the coming weeks.”

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) said in a separate release that the visit to specific sites will be planned in consultation with Indigenous partners, and that Pope Francis is expected to visit the site of a former residential school while he is here.

This will be the fourth papal visit to Canada and the first time in two decades that a pope has visited the country: The last time was in July, 2002, when Pope John Paul II came to the Toronto area for World Youth Day; he also held a papal mass with more than 800,000 people in attendance.

“We are immensely grateful that the Holy Father has accepted our invitation to continue the journey of healing and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples of this land,” the CCCB said in a release.

Citing health concerns, it noted that the visit will be kept to three locations. “The locations will limit travel for the Holy Father while still allowing an opportunity for both intimate and public encounters, drawing on participation from all regions of the country,” it said.

It noted the significance of the three stops: Edmonton has the second-largest number of Indigenous peoples in urban areas in Canada; Iqaluit has the highest population of Inuit and the Pope was invited there by Inuit representatives; and Quebec City as the eastern hub has one of the oldest and largest pilgrimage sites in North America.

Some First Nations leaders have been disappointed that Kamloops – where the announcement nearly a year ago of unmarked graves at a former residential school site made international headlines - was not under consideration as one of the stops.

Given the focus on Indigenous healing and reconciliation, the CCCB said, “the Holy Father is expected to visit the site of a former residential school and other locations of particular significance.”

Confirmation of the Canadian visit came six weeks after Francis apologized at the Vatican to almost 200 members of the Métis, Inuit and First Nations communities for the abuses perpetrated against the children in Canadian residential schools. Some of the survivors had waited decades for the apology. “For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,” he said at the meeting in the Apostolic Palace.

More than 150,000 Inuit, Métis and First Nations children were often forcibly removed from their homes to attend residential schools, a government-backed system designed to strip them of their identity, culture and language.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NTRC), more than 4,000 children died; some are buried in unmarked graves that only recently were discovered. The schools operated from the 1860s until 1996 in almost every province and territory. The remains of 200 children were found last year at the former Kamloops, B.C., Indian Residential School.

The Indigenous groups knew by the end of their spring visit to the Vatican that the Pope intended to go to Canada; all that was unknow was the date and the itinerary.

At the time, they said his visit was to be planned with their input. The itinerary of the Pope’s visit means that he will take in Eastern and Western Canada as well as the Arctic.

The spring visit marked a historic event for the Vatican and Indigenous groups. The visit included a visit to the Vatican Museums, where dozens of Indigenous artifacts, including a Western Arctic kayak that is at least a century old, have been held in storage for decades. Some of them were put on display for the Indigenous groups.

In January, after The Globe and Mail published an article about the kayak and how it came to Rome, Inuvialuit leaders demanded its repatriation. It is not known whether the Pope plans to return any artifacts to Canada this summer, though Vatican Museums’ officials have offered to consult with Indigenous groups on the restoration of the kayak and other artifacts.

A full itinerary and schedule is expected to be released six to eight weeks before the visit.

Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton will be the general coordinator of the trip, the CCCB said. “I look forward to working with Indigenous Peoples from across this land, as well as local, provincial and federal partners, as we prepare to welcome the Holy Father and continue to walk together on this important healing and reconciliation journey,” he said in the release.

