Popular Belarusian news site says editor seized amid crackdown on journalists, Lukashenko opponents

KYIV, Ukraine
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Activists carry flags as they march during a rally in support of the Belarusian anti-government movement and detained journalist Roman Protasevich in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2021.

GLEB GARANICH/Reuters

A popular Internet news site in one of Belarus’ largest cities says its chief editor has been seized.

The report of the detention of Hrodna.life editor Aliaksei Shota comes amid a crackdown on independent journalists and opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The publication in Belarus’ fifth-largest city Grodno cited Shota’s former wife as saying on Facebook that a bus carrying unidentified men pulled up outside Shota’s residence on Sunday and seized him. There was no immediate statement from police on the incident.

Shota collaborated with the country’s most popular internet portal Tut.by, which authorities closed this month after arresting 15 employees.

Belarus’s crackdown escalated a week ago with the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend who were aboard a commercial flight that was diverted to the Minsk airport because of an alleged bomb threat. The flight was flying over Belarus en route from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania.

The move sparked wide denunciation in the West as an act of hijacking and demands for Protasevich’s release. The European Union banned flights from Belarus.

Protasevich is charged with organizing riots, a charge that carries a potential sentence of 15 years.

The day after his arrest, authorities released a brief video in which Protasevich said he was confessing, but observers said the statement appeared to be forced.

The Belarusian human rights group Viasna said Sunday that Protasevich had received a package from his sister but that an unspecified book had been taken from it.

Large protests broke out last August after a presidential election that officials said overwhelmingly gave a sixth term in office to Lukashenko, who has consistently repressed opposition since coming to power in 1994.

Police detained more than 30,000 people in the course of the protests, which persisted for months. Although protests died down during the winter, authorities have continued strong actions against opposition supporters and independent journalists.

