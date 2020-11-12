Populist anti-science backlash unprecedented, Fauci tells London think tank

He’s the public face of the battle against COVID-19 in the United States, but Anthony Fauci says he’s never experienced the kind of backlash against science that has taken hold in his country and led to threats against his family.
“It isn’t just an anti-science feeling, it’s almost an aggressive push against science, which is the reason why what I’ve seen is something unprecedented,” Dr. Fauci said Thursday during an online panel discussion put on by London’s Chatham House think tank. “Throughout outbreaks you always have disagreements about how things should be done, but we’ve never seen this polarization.” He added that while many people support his work, “some people push back, sometimes with the extremes and actually with threats.”
Dr. Fauci, 79, heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and has been involved in a government task force charged with combatting the outbreak. He has tangled repeatedly with U.S. President Donald Trump over his administration’s handling of the pandemic and Mr. Trump’s tendency to play down the deadliness of the virus. The President has been openly critical of Dr. Fauci and recently called him an “idiot.” During a boisterous campaign rally last month, Mr. Trump even mused about dismissing Dr. Fauci when supporters chanted, “Fire Fauci.”
Dr. Fauci didn’t refer to Mr. Turmp directly Thursday, but he did indicate that a rise in populism had damaged public trust in science. “Science is felt to be authoritative, and there’s a pushback on authority,” he said. “Science gives the evidence and the data to make an appropriate decision about what to do. What has happened is that when you’re involved in a divisive society that becomes very politicized, all of that subliminal, and sometimes not so subliminal, anti-science feeling becomes intensified.”
The backlash has become so aggressive that Dr. Fauci and his family have received death threats and have had to hire security guards. “If you just sit back and think about that for a while, how little sense that makes, that someone who disagrees with what you are saying from a public-health standpoint actually takes that to the extreme of suggesting violence,” he said. “We’ve never had anything like that, at least in the years that I’ve been involved.”
President-elect Joe Biden has appointed a coronavirus task force and promised to consult Dr. Fauci. On Thursday, Dr. Fauci didn’t comment on Mr. Biden’s overtures but said he planned to keep working on public-health issues and remain at the institute he has led for 36 years.
He offered a bleak assessment of the pandemic, which shows little sign of slowing down. Several countries across Europe, including Britain, have reintroduced full or partial lockdowns. Italy reported 636 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, its highest daily total since April. Sweden has seen a 60-per-cent increase in hospital admissions over the past week, and in Austria the number of daily infections topped 9,000 for the first time.
The United States has been recording more than 140,000 new cases every day this week, and Dr. Fauci said more than 40 states are seeing a rise in infections. With winter approaching, the country faces an “ominous situation."
The only solution, he said, is for health officials to double down on messages about masks, physical distancing and hand washing. “Sometimes people equate that with lockdown, and there’s no appetite for lockdown,” he said. “There’s COVID fatigue in the United States, in the U.K., in Europe. What we’ve got to do is have that balance of pushing for more uniform implementation of fundamental public-health measures.”
Like other scientists Dr. Fauci has been encouraged by the recent test results of a vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. But he cautioned that public-health measures are still important. “My message is ‘the cavalry is coming, but don’t put your weapons down. You better keep fighting because they are not here yet.’ ”
Once the pandemic ends and the virus is under control, Dr. Fauci said the world will need to prepare for the next outbreak. That includes strengthening the World Health Organization and increasing global co-operation. “I hope that the terrible ordeal that we’ve gone through together globally will not soon be forgotten.”
He also hopes public attitudes toward science will change. “I happen to be somebody who, although I consider myself a realist, I also am something of an idealist. And I have a good deal of faith in the goodness of people not only in the United States but globally,” he said. “I do have a fundamental confidence that the better angels will prevail.”