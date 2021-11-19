Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko says he thinks it’s “extremely possible” Russian troops massing on his country’s border could invade and urges NATO to supply Kiev with equipment including anti-aircraft weaponry that raises the cost to Moscow of an incursion.

Mr. Poroshenko, a participant at the Halifax International Security Forum taking place this weekend, also urged Canada to help convince NATO allies to supply Ukraine with more defensive equipment, including electronic warfare gear.

He also urged NATO to take steps to put Ukraine on the path to membership in the alliance, a longstanding-request of Kiev that NATO has yet to implement. This could help pave the way for eventual membership in the European Union, the former president said.

The Ukrainian businessman became president after the 2014 Maidan protests and was in power until 2019 when he lost to former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky.

He sees a connection between the engineered migrant crisis at the Belarus-Polish border and the large and unusual buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, which was last week estimated at 100,000.

Mr. Poroshenko says the buildup is a test for the West by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He disputes those who would play down the possibility of an invasion.

“I think this is extremely possible now,” he said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.

He noted that nobody thought Russia would seize the Crimean peninsula in 2014 or sponsor the conflict in eastern Ukraine that continues today. “Anybody who thinks this is impossible … Well we had the same things happening in 2014.”

He said the Russian people should weigh the cost of a border incursion.

“Dozens of hundreds or thousands of Russians would be killed and Russian people should understand that this is a crazy plan for Putin,” he said.

He said the West needs to raise the price Russia would pay for an invasion, asking Canada to help build support for greater military assistance to Ukraine. “We definitely need a special mission for NATO in Ukraine.”

Mr. Poroshenko called the Russian troop assembly on Ukraine’s border “one of the main dangers in the autumn of 2021 for global security.”

Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, announced plans in September for deeper economic integration with Russia. In recent weeks European countries have accused Belarus of weaponizing migration by flying in migrants from the Middle East and pushing them to attempt to illegally cross its borders into Poland and Lithuania.

Mr. Poroshenko said “a new stage of Russian aggression” has begun, noting this spring that Moscow moved Iskander ballistic missiles to locations a couple hundred kilometres from the Russia-Ukraine border. He described the integration deal between Belarus and Russia as the “Anschluss,” a reference to the 1938 political union between Austria and Germany and argued this has expanded Russian’s de facto borders.

He said Mr. Putin is working to expand Russia’s “zone of influence,” noting that the Russia leader has moved from opposing Ukraine’s membership in NATO to protesting NATO’s presence in Ukraine.

Mr. Poroshenko, a fierce political rival of President Zelensky, is expected to seek the Ukraine presidency again. The next election is 2024.

He urged a revival of the “global coalition” that stood up for Ukrainian independence in 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea including a list of sanctions that would be applied on Russia if he “crossed a red line” including excluding the country from the SWIFT international electronic payment system.

Mr. Poroshenko urged Westerners to offer a united front in the face of Russian aggression, saying this is the only way to prevent an attack.

“Don’t be afraid of Putin … Act decisively against Putin because only this joint decisive action can bring the effective results,” he said. “Please Don’t trust Putin because nothing he promised over the last seven, eight, nine years happened.”

- With files from Reuters

