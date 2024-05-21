Power conferences, NCAA to vote on landmark US$2.7-billion settlement as smaller leagues balk at terms

Open this photo in gallery: In this April 25, 2018, file photo, the NCAA headquarters is shown in Indianapolis.Darron Cummings/The Associated Press

University presidents around the country are scheduled to meet this week to vote on whether to accept a proposed settlement of an antitrust lawsuit that would cost the NCAA nearly US$3-billion and create a landmark revenue-sharing system with college athletes.

The terms of the agreement have met some pushback from Division I conferences that do not compete in major college football. Leaders of those leagues say they are being asked to bear an undue financial burden on the damages portion of the settlement.

Attorneys for the defendants in House vs. NCAA gave college sports leaders until Thursday to agree to terms of a deal. The defendants are the NCAA and the Power Five conferences – the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern.

The presidential boards of the NCAA and the five conferences must individually vote to accept the settlement. That includes the full current Pac-12 membership before that league shrinks to two schools later this summer.

The NCAA is expected to cover some US$2.7-billion in damages over 10 years to current and former college athletes, dating to 2016, who were denied by NCAA rules the ability to earn money from sponsorship and endorsement deals.

About US$1.6-billion of that will be from withheld distributions to member schools – money that would normally be sent to the schools by the NCAA, according to several people with direct knowledge of the proposal. They spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because settlement details were not being discussed publicly.

Withheld distributions from the Power Five conferences – currently comprised of 69 schools – are slated to cover 40 per cent of that US$1.6-billion. The other 27 Division I conferences, currently comprised of 283 schools, will cover the other 60 per cent.

While the Power Five annually receive the largest total distributions from the NCAA – and their per school deduction would be larger under the model proposed by the NCAA – schools in conferences that do not play big-time football rely far more on those distributions to support much smaller budgets.

“Basketball-centric leagues are really getting hit,” said an administrator from a conference that does not compete in the highest tier of Division I football, known as the Bowl Subdivision.

The NCAA annually distributes about US$700-million to its members. NCAA revenues were nearly US$1.3-billion last year, most of which comes from its television rights contract for the men’s Division I basketball tournament with CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Under the proposed settlement, each conference’s obligation will be equal to its percentage of the total NCAA distribution to its members from 2016-2024, two of the people knowledge of the agreement told AP. The NCAA has some 1,100 member schools with more than 500,000 athletes across three divisions; Division I, the highest level of competition and by far the most lucrative, has about 352 schools and 190,000 athletes.