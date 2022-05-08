Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the town of Irpin with its mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, right. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday.The Associated Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a unannounced trip to Ukraine on Sunday, visiting the shattered town of Irpin, near Kyiv, ahead of an expected meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit was a closely guarded secret that Canadian media were forbidden from reporting on for security reasons. The embargo was broken, however, when a Ukrainian Twitter account posted photographs of Mr. Trudeau in Irpin along with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. The delegation was surrounded by Ukrainian security personnel.

As the pictures circulated on social media, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement confirming: “The Prime Minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”

This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Irpin mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, center, wearing t-shirt. The city was severely damaged during Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war.The Associated Press

Later, Mr. Trudeau and Ambassador Larisa Galadza returned the Canadian flag to the Embassy in Kyiv, which will re-open this week after having been closed since shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Irpin was the scene of fierce fighting in the first weeks of the war, as Russian forces pushed towards Kyiv, apparently planning to remove Mr. Zelensky from power. After that assault failed, Russian troops withdrew from Irpin and other areas around Kyiv, revealing the scale of the killing and destruction that took place during Russia’s month-long occupation of the region. Some 340 people, including 290 civilians, died in Irpin alone.

Russia has since refocused its military campaign on the east and south of Ukraine, though analysts believe that Russia still hopes to eventually capture Kyiv.

Mr. Trudeau is the latest Western leader to visit Ukraine, following trips by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

The trip comes on V-E Day, the date on which Western governments mark the defeat of Nazi Germany. Russia celebrates Victory Day on Monday with a military parade on Red Square and a speech by President Vladimir Putin that many fear Mr. Putin will use to announce some kind of escalation of the conflict.

Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Zelensky were both due to take part in an online G7 meeting focused on Ukraine later on Sunday.

