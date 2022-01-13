Reuters

Prince Andrew has given up his military affiliations and will no longer use the title “His Royal Highness” as he battles a lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace announced Thursday. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Royal sources have told the media that the Duke will also stop using the “HRH” title in any official capacity.

The announcement came just days after a judge in New York rejected a bid by Prince Andrew’s lawyers to dismiss a case against him filed by Virginia Giuffre. Ms. Giuffre was among several victims of sex trafficking by Jeffery Epstein, a one-time friend of the Duke’s. She has alleged in a civil suit that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under the age of 18. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations.

