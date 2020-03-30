 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Prince Charles out of self-isolation after seven days

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

Prince Charles has ended seven days of self-isolation after testing positive for the new coronavirus last week, palace officials have confirmed.

Charles "is in good health and is now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply nationwide,” said a statement Monday from Clarence House, his London residence.

The Prince of Wales, 71, tested positive last Monday after displaying mild symptoms. He went into self-isolation at Birkhall, a cottage on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, tested negative.

Palace officials said at the time that it wasn’t possible to know how he got infected “owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks." His last public event was in London on March 12, when he hosted a reception and dinner to support relief efforts for the Australian bush fires. Earlier that day, he attended assorted events at Buckingham Palace but followed noncontact rules put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that he also met with the Queen that day. However, doctors believe he was not contagious until the following day. It’s not clear how that assessment was made or whether the Queen, who is 93, has been tested. Palace officials have repeatedly said the Queen “remains in good health.”

Prince Charles is one of several high-profile officials in Britain to test positive for the virus recently. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and three cabinet ministers have also tested positive. The Prime Minister’s key adviser, Dominic Cummings, has also reportedly gone into self-isolation, as has England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Witty, who said last week that he had symptoms of the illness.

Britain now has almost 20,000 confirmed cases, and more than 1,200 people have died. The country has been under a near-total lockdown for the past week, and health officials have said the measures could remain in place until June.

